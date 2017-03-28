HTC aims to offer 10,000 Vive applications via Viveport in 2017

Max Wang, Shenzhen; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

Viveport, A VR platform established by HTC, has attracted registration by more than 20,000 independent VR (virtual reality) application developers, who have together launched about 2,200 applications supporting the HTC Vive, according to Alvin Wang Graylin, president of HTC China.

The number of Vive-supporting applications is expected to exceed 10,000 in 2017, Graylin said.

Currently, about 23% of application developers come from China, and 49% of China-based developers have rolled out related applications, Graylin noted.

The HTC Vive ranked as the top-selling HMD VR device in the China market in the fourth quarter of 2016 with a 49% share, Graylin said at the Vive Ecosystem Conference 2017 held in Shenzhen recently.

To promote the Vive-enabled applications in China and also to ramp income for developers, HTC plans to offer subscription service to allow the Vive users to utilize a total of five VR applications at CNY30 a month, Graylin revealed.

To further advance the development of the VR industry in Shenzhen, HTC has also signed a cooperation MOU agreement with the city government of Shenzhen to set up a VR research institute. The research institute, to be jointly invested by Shenzhen Investment Limited and HTC, aims to develop core technologies and related applications for the VR industry, according to HTC.

The signing of an MOU between HTC and Shenzhen City Government

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, March 2017