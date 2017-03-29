Taipei, Thursday, March 30, 2017 18:06 (GMT+8)
HTC teams up with Qingdao Publishing to tap educational VR market in China
Max Wang, Shenzhen; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

HTC has signed a strategic alliance agreement with China-based Qingdao Publishing Group to jointly develop a VR education platform targeting China.

Once complete, the platform will be delivered and used by over 10,000 schools in China, HTC said, adding that HTC also plans to utilize VR applications to mobilize the bulk of the publications of Qingdao Publishing Group catering to the education market.

VR applications developed for the entertainment and education markets grew by 76% and 54%, respectively, in the past two years, HTC indicated, citing data from GfK.

