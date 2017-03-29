HTC, LG, TCL and Coolpad vying for next-generation Pixel smartphone orders, says paper

Commercial Times, March 29; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

HTC is competing with LG Electronics, TCL and Coolpad for the orders of the next-generation Pixel smartphones to be released by Google in 2018, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

HTC won previously a two-year contract to manufacture the Pixel 1 series products in 2016 and to continue to build the Pixel 2 family products in 2017, said the report.

HTC has shipped over 2.1 million units of 5-inch Pixel and 5.5-inch Pixel XL to Google since their launch in September 2016, noted the paper.

The Pixel 2 series will continue to come in two variants, codenamed Muskie and Walleye, respectively, added the paper.

LG is more likely to win orders for the next-generation Pixel smartphones, dubbed tentatively Pixel 3, said the report, noting that orders for the Pixel 3 family could reach five million units.