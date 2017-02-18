HTC takes VR lead in China, says Canalys

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Shipments of VR headsets totaled 300,000 units in China in 2016, making it the world's second-largest market with a 15% share, according to Canalys.

HTC shipped more than 50,000 units of its Vive head-mounted display (HMD) headsets to take the top spot in the China market with a 17.7% share.

Local vendor DeePoon came a close second with a 16.9% share, and another local vendor 3Glasses ranked third with 9.4%.

Sony's consumer focus and low PlayStation VR (PS VR) installed base led it to ship fewer than 30,000 units, taking fourth place in China with a 9.1% share despite leading in most other markets, Canalys noted.