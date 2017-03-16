Advantech offers WISE-PaaS Marketplace

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 March 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech has announced at the ongoing Embedded World 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany the offering of WISE-PaaS Marketplace, an online store of various software specifically for IoT (Internet of Things) application, through cooperation with ARM, Microsoft, Intel Security and Acronis.

WISE-PaaS Marketplace is an IoT software ecosystem that enables customers to create IoT software/cloud computing solutions based on their needs.

In addition, Advantech has offered its new-generation Edge Intelligence Server (EIS), an Intel architecture-based IoT platform for integrating hardware with WISE-PaaS software to enable IoT connectivity, data management and intelligent analysis. Through WISE-PaaS Marketplace and EIS, Advantech and its partners offer integrated IoT solutions and help customers realize intelligent IoT application.

Advantech said it will continue cooperation with partners worldwide and focus on further development of WISE-PaaS Marketplace and EIS to expand platform-sharing value.