Advantech and partners form Embedded Linux & Android Alliance

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 March 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech has announced at Embedded World 2017 the formation of Embedded Linux & Android Alliance (ELAA) through partnership with AIMobile, ArcherMind, Canonical, Lineo, Retronix, RTSoft, Timesys, ThunderSoft and Witekio.

The alliance is committed to boosting a standardized and open hardware/software architecture based on Linux and Android OS for industrial embedded and IoT (Internet of Things) application.

As there is large and diverse demand for embedded boards and cards for IoT application, Linux- and Android-based hardware/software-integrated solutions can meet most of such demand. Therefore, Linux and Android will play an important role in industrial embedded and IoT application and this is the reason for forming ELAA, Advantech indicated.

Through ELAA, members can build complete hardware/software ecosystems to promote adoption of Linux and Android in industrial embedded and IoT application, Advantech noted.