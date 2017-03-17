Taipei, Friday, March 17, 2017 17:26 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Advantech and partners form Embedded Linux & Android Alliance
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 March 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech has announced at Embedded World 2017 the formation of Embedded Linux & Android Alliance (ELAA) through partnership with AIMobile, ArcherMind, Canonical, Lineo, Retronix, RTSoft, Timesys, ThunderSoft and Witekio.

The alliance is committed to boosting a standardized and open hardware/software architecture based on Linux and Android OS for industrial embedded and IoT (Internet of Things) application.

As there is large and diverse demand for embedded boards and cards for IoT application, Linux- and Android-based hardware/software-integrated solutions can meet most of such demand. Therefore, Linux and Android will play an important role in industrial embedded and IoT application and this is the reason for forming ELAA, Advantech indicated.

Through ELAA, members can build complete hardware/software ecosystems to promote adoption of Linux and Android in industrial embedded and IoT application, Advantech noted.

UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link