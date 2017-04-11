Advantech reports strong sequential revenue gains for March

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Industrial computing device and solution supplier Advantech has reported revenues of NT$4.014 billion (US$131.06 million) for March 2017, up 35.69% on month but down 1.64% on year.

Sales to the Greater China area, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Australia posted strong growth in March, the company said.

For the first quarter of 2017, revenues totaled NT$10.01 billion, decreasing 7.39% on quarter and 0.68% on year.

The company's stock price fell NT$2.00 to finish at NT$248.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 11 session.