Data is basis for smart factories

Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

Smart factories based on Industry 4.0 turn out not only products but also data, and such data can be stored, processed and analyzed to enable factories' management executives to understand production conditions and make cloud computing-based decisions.

Industrial computing device maker Advantech has noted that Industry 4.0 can be boosted through three steps --connectivity of equipment, visualization of data and optimization of production processes, the company said.

Data concerning production traditionally exists on individual machines and thus cannot communicate and be integrated into the entire system. By virtue of connectivity of equipment, data can be stored and retrieved in networks and analyzed using factories' IT systems, Advantech noted.

If every worker, item of equipment and material are embedded with an RFID, an e-Tag and a barcode respectively, all data concerning production can be collected to create complete production records for products, Advantech indicated.

For the second step, such data should be visualized to allow production supervisors and factory managers to understand real-time production conditions. For example, if a production process appears to lag behind, problems can be found and resolved quickly. From accumulated data, information regarding factories' performance and production efficiency can be extracted as references for predicting future conditions.

Based on the CPS (cyber-physical system) concept in Industry 4.0, each procedure of a production process at a virtual factory is simulated and then tested repeatedly for improvement to derive the best parameter for production. According to the result, production processes are optimized at the third step for starting actual production. Production processes can be further optimized via quality management cycle PDCA (plan-do-check-act), Advantech said.

When all of the data is based on cloud computing, factory managers can monitor and analyze data concerning production at control centers and thereby make decisions, Advantech noted. If abnormal conditions are found, they can quickly solve problems via push notification based on mobile devices.

China-based own-brand home-use electric appliance maker Midea Group, for example, has increased its production efficiency by 30% and lowered operating costs by 22% through adopting Industry 4.0, Advantech said. Through connecting equipment and visualizing data, its production cycle has been decreased by 59% and employees' productivity increased by 12% on average, Advantech indicated.