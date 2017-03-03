Advantech offers edge intelligence solution for elevator maintenance

Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 March 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech has offered an in-house-developed edge intelligence equipment solution, a cloud computing-based platform to remotely monitor operation of elevators for preventive maintenance to minimize breakdowns and reduce repair cost for and outage of elevators.

Conventionally, elevators are regularly inspected for maintenance and repair is called when breakdowns happen. In order to secure stable and reliable operation of elevators, such inspection and on-demand repair entail large personnel cost.

The edge intelligence solution, through remote monitoring of operating conditions of elevators around the world, enables preventive maintenance of the elevators that show abnormal operating data or reach maximum working duration to reduce maintenance cost and likelihood of sudden breakdowns.

The implementation of the solution is through installing sensors at elevators to collect operating data on control systems, brake systems and motors and installing edge intelligence servers at buildings' facility rooms to preliminarily screen and analyze such operating data. If abnormal operating data, such as unusual vibration or high temperature of motors, are transferred to cloud computing analysis, the time delay in transfer is likely to cause accidents. The solution pre-sets cloud computing-based warning values and allows edge intelligence servers to directly stop operation of elevators for which abnormal operating data exceed warning values and alert management centers.

The solution can also hike efficiency of repair. As repair engineers have to first inspect elevators to know the causes of breakdown and then come at the second tine to bring components for replacement, there is long outage of elevators. But edge intelligence solution enables repair engineers to know possible causes of breakdowns and bring components to repair elevators just in one trip.

The solution helps elevator maintenance service providers to differentiate their services by value-added preventive maintenance based on IoT (Internet of Things) technology.