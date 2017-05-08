New iPhone mass production on schedule, says report

EDN, May 8; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 8 May 2017]

There will be no delay for the launch of the next generation iPhone devices, with the new devices to be unveiled in September, and Apple will begin selling the products in October, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The report defied previous speculations that volume production of new iPhone devices would be delayed to the fourth quarter of 2017 instead of the original schedule in August-September due to yield rate issues on production of some parts.

However, upstream to downstream suppliers in the iPhone supply chains, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), SLP (substrate-like PCB) makers Zhen Ding Technology and Kinsus Interconnect Technology, and battery supplier Simplo Technology, are ready to ramp up related iPhone parts starting June, said the report.

TSMC will begin to fabricate the wafer starts needed for the production of A11 processes on June 10 and to deliver the chips in volume quantity in the second half of July, the report indicated.

Zhen Ding and Kinsus both have managed to improve the yield rates of SLP products, paving the way for volume production of the SLP materials in June, added the report.

Meanwhile, iPhone assemblers Foxconn Electronics, Winstron and Pegatron are accelerating the recruitment and training of new workers in China in preparation of mass production of the new iPhone, said the report.