GIS to set up high-end display, OLED touch module factory in China
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 September 2016]

Touch panel maker General Interface Solution (GIS) will invest CNY5 billion (US$750 million) in five years to set up a factory of high-end display panels and OLED touch modules in Chengdu High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, western China, in an attempt to compete for orders for new iPhones to be launched possibly with OLED displays in 2017, according to industry sources.

GIS stands a good chance in the competition because it belongs to the Foxconn Group, which is a major OEM of the iPhone series, the sources noted.

Apple will reportedly adopt AMOLED display panels for new iPhone to be launched in 2017, the sources said. Apple reportedly has tentatively chosen Japans-based Nissha Printing as the first supplier of thin-film touch sensors for out-cell solutions, the sources noted. In order to reduce risks and secure stable supply, Apple is likely to talk with China-based Shenzhen O-film Tech and Taiwan-based TPK Holding and GIS for supply of such touch sensors, the sources indicated.

O-film has reportedly procured equipment for producing such touch sensors and will offer samples for Apple's certification, the sources added.

GIS' new factory will mainly produce high-end full-lamination (direct bonding) flat touch display modules, OLED force touch sensors, high-end notebook-use display modules and precision 3D curved-surface lamination touch display modules, the sources said. The factory will adopt highly automated and integrated production to provide one-stop solutions.

