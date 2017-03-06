TPK sees February revenues rise on year

MOPS, March 6; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.445 billion (US$208.03 million) for February 2017, representing a 15.47% drop on month and 19.08% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$14.069 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 1.84% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.67% and finished at NT$89.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 6, 2017.

TPK: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 6,445 (15.5%) 19.1% 14,069 (1.8%) Jan-17 7,624 (12.7%) (14.5%) 7,624 (14.5%) Dec-16 8,737 13.9% 11.9% 89,216 (26.5%) Nov-16 7,672 (7.7%) (39%) 80,480 (29.1%) Oct-16 8,315 (4.4%) (40.8%) 72,807 (27.9%) Sep-16 8,702 (13.4%) (32.5%) 64,492 (25.8%) Aug-16 10,048 35.4% (15%) 55,791 (24.7%) Jul-16 7,419 31.2% (22.2%) 45,743 (26.5%) Jun-16 5,655 (1.8%) (19.4%) 38,324 (27.3%) May-16 5,757 1.5% (35.4%) 32,669 (28.5%) Apr-16 5,672 (17.9%) (27.5%) 26,911 (26.8%) Mar-16 6,907 27.6% (34.9%) 21,239 (26.6%) Feb-16 5,412 (39.3%) (25.9%) 14,332 (21.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017