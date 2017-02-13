TPK Holding to acquire equipment worth NT$2.77 billion

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 February 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding will acquire bonding, coating and laminating equipment worth NT$2.77 billion (US$87.9 million) in total, according to the company.

Du to non-operating profit of NT$570 million from investments, TPK posted pre-tax profits of NT$588 million, net profits of NT$523 million and net EPS of NT$1.51 for December 2016.

TPK saw operations swinging from net operating losses to a net operating profit of NT$1.274 billion and net EPS of NT$1.97 for the third quarter of 2016, but still suffered net loss per share of NT$5.13 for January-September 2016.

TPK has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.624 billion for January 2017, dipping 12.74% on month and 14.53% on year.