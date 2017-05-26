New iPhone to come without home button, says paper

EDN, May 26; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 May 2017]

It is not a tip but true that the new iPhone devices scheduled to be rolled out in the second half of 2017 will come without a home button, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing sources from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

TSMC indicated a number of design changes and new applications of the forthcoming iPhone at the TSMC 2017 NA Technology Symposium held in Taipei on May 25.

Apple will use an optical fingerprint sensor to enable authentication directly on the screen, said the report. Additionally, the new iPhone devices will also come with invisible infrared image sensors to enhance the functionality of high-pixel camera and to enable AR applications.

Meanwhile, the screen ratio of the displays of the new iPhone devices will be adjusted to 18.5:9 instead of the previous 16:9, added the report.