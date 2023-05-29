India roundup: Tata reported to set up another facility for EMS business

Tata is reportedly looking to expand its electronics manufacturing investments. Tesla is interested in making EVs in India but has not made any firm commitment.

Tata reported to set up another facility for EMS business

People familiar with the matter told The Economic Times that Tata Group is looking for land in Tamil Nadu and set up another manufacturing facility for its foray into the electronics manufacturing business.

India saw PC shipment decline by 30% in 1Q23

According to IDC's market tracker, PC shipments in India fell 30% year-on-year to 2.99 million units in the first quarter of 2023. Notebooks saw a 40.8% annual drop. All major brands, including HP, Dell, and Lenovo, were not immune to the weak demand, and vendors are still struggling with high inventories.

Smartwatch shipments in India defies global downturn, rises 121% in 1Q23

After years of sharp growth, the global smartwatch industry entered a weak demand as shipments declined by 1.5% in the first quarter of 2023. The global smartwatch market would have contracted further if not for India's 121% shipment growth for the period, said a Counterpoint report.

Musk interested in India as Tesla looking for manufacturing locations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an interview by the Wall Street Journal that Tesla might pick another factory location by the end of 2023, adding that India was interesting without confirming a commitment to build there.

Uber to scale up EV fleet in India

According to Uber's press release, the ride-hailing company will bring Uber Green to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore and is expanding the network of fleet partners, who will deploy 25,000 EVs across the top seven cities in India.

India eyes green hydrogen exports

After India launched policies regarding developing the green hydrogen ecosystem in the country, Mint quoted Hardeep Singh Puri, India's union minister for petroleum and natural gas, saying that India plans to be a major green hydrogen hub and exporter by 2040 amid the rising demand for energy in India and abroad.