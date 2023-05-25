中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, May 25, 2023
    13:33
  • Profile
  • Sign in
    •
    Trending
    CONNECT WITH US
    Taiwan fab toolmakers secure LTAs from China
    May 24, 22:40
    Equipment supplier Csun sees gradual sales recovery in 2H23
    May 24, 19:40
    IC substrate suppliers conservative about 2023 sales prospects
    May 24, 19:36
    Home Tech IT

    National Taiwan University announces sale of dozens of electronic and electrical tech patents

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Image Credit: Yu Chen Lin on Unsplash

    National Taiwan University (NTU) recently sent out invitations to electrical and electronics industry experts to a "Patent Sale and Foresight Technology Seminar." The event will be hosted in the afternoon of June 19 at the Barry Lam Hall of NTU. In addition to inviting three experts to present their R&D achievements, more than 60 patents on electrical and electronic technologies will be offered for sale.

    This is the first time that NTU has sought to attract buyers to participate in patent transactions by means of a seminar, which is a new attempt to revitalize its intellectual property.

    Cecilia Liu, a senior patent consultant who has accumulated more than 20 years of related experience, including previous work as a manager at the Patent Management Center of Inventec Appliance Corp (IAC), said that the event aims to share the electronic and electrical technology research findings and forward-looking technology of NTU, and will attract many industry players.

    "In the future, if NTU can regularly conduct IP inventory stocking, evaluation, and analysis, and package relevant patents for licensing or sale at an earlier stage in a strategic way and in a well-planned manner, they can effectively and significantly increase the value of the patents," commented Liu.

    In order to facilitate industrial innovation and promote technological development, the government has made several legislative efforts in recent years. After the amendment of some provisions of the Civil Service Law in 2022, Taiwan also relaxed the restrictions of the Basic Law of Science and Technology, so that the research personnel includes full-time teachers/professors, full-time researchers, and administrative personnel in public colleges or public research institutions will not be restricted from owning equities from startups that they established as a side business.

    Even more so than NTU, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) are the two institutes in Taiwan that enjoy an especially high reputation for their intellectual property management skills. "They package their research results and technology patents every 3–5 years after obtaining patents, which is more attractive for companies looking for technology transfer sources. If the transaction is successful, it can also generate revenue and give benefit to researchers for future innovation and R&D, which is a win-win approach," said Liu.

    In the June 19 seminar, in addition to the introduction of the technology patents to be sold by NTU's Barry Lam Hall for Industry-Academia Cooperation, three professors from NTU's Department of Electrical Engineering will also present their research results. Professor Che Lin will discuss the latest application and development trend of AI-driven financial technology innovation, Professor Yaow-Ming Chen will share the results of net switching technology, and Distinguished Professor Tzi-Dar Chiueh will present the forward-looking technology on how to design neural network in an easy way and transfer it to FPGA chip for execution.

    Related story
    Electricity costs for wafer foundries in Europe and Japan double those in Taiwan, U.S., and South Korea
    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IT + CE PC, CE Software, big data
    Tags
    National Taiwan University patent sales Taiwan university
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    6 new categories! Expand your business with authentic data.
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 15, 16:16
    APD showcases innovative medical power supplies at CMEF 2023, garnering market attention
    Friday 12 May 2023
    Silicon Catalyst announces "Silicon Startups Contest" in partnership with Arm
    Tuesday 2 May 2023
    iCatch Technology unveils CR3 automotive AI imaging SoC for in-cabin sensing
    Friday 28 April 2023
    Avalue launching Intel Atom embedded industrial motherboards, EMX-EHLP, with Intel Celeron/Atom SoC BGA processor
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 24, 10:23
    IC inspection labs see robust demand from EV customers
    Wednesday 24 May 2023
    South Korea will inject KRW14 trillion into auto parts industry to boost EV production
    Wednesday 24 May 2023
    Korea-based Hanon Systems to make in Georgia as IRA triggers investment wave in US
    Tuesday 23 May 2023
    BYD evaluates building a European plant; SAIC to roll offline EVs with solid-state batteries in 2025