中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Mar 17, 2023
    21:30
  • Profile
  • Sign in
    •
    Trending
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Semiconductors

    UMC sets up first R&D center for waste recycling in the Southern Taiwan Science Park

    Staff reporter, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: UMC

    United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center on March 17. Established at UMC's Fab 12A in Tainan, Taiwan, the NT$1.8 billion (US$58.8 million) facility will be the first waste recycling R&D center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park, serving as an important contributor for sustainable circular economy in Taiwan. After the center begins operating in 2025, it is expected to reduce 15,000 metric tons of semiconductor manufacturing waste annually.

    "UMC has invested in Taiwan for more than four decades, including in our flagship Fab 12A, the manufacturing and R&D hub for our specialty process technologies. While we have continued to pursue capacity expansions and enhance our R&D capabilities, UMC is also deeply committed to our corporate sustainability goals. The Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center will serve as the center of our efforts to maximize resource recovery and minimize waste," said SC Chien, UMC's Co-President and Chief Sustainability Officer. "Working hand in hand with our value chain partners, we believe we can raise the bar for circularity in Taiwan, and enhance our industry's competitiveness through sustainable practices."

    In the first phase, UMC's Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center will process waste produced during IC manufacturing processes into products that can be reused or sold, such as turning liquid waste and sludge into industrial-grade products. As for waste solvents that cannot be purified, the thermal cracking process will be applied to produce fuel gas to be reused within the facility.

    In the second phase, the Center will further develop thermal cracking technology that can directly convert waste solvents and plastics into energy supply. Once operational, the facility is expected to reduce waste from UMC's Taiwan fabs by one-third, and create around NT$100 million worth of value-added products.

    UMC has invested in a number of circular economy initiatives over the years, such as decreasing outsourced waste disposal by promoting resource reuse within its fabs. Estimated to lower carbon emissions by around 5,000 tons per year, this program reduces the need for waste transportation and raw material mining, while also mitigating the risks of transporting waste to external facilities. In addition, Fab 12A has introduced an electrolysis process to convert copper sulfate liquid waste into copper tubes with re-sale value, expected to generate more than NT$13 million of revenue per year. Anther initiative in progress is the recycling of used photomasks, which are cleaned on-site to remove patterning and resold as quartz substrates for optical products.

    With a total floor area of around 9,000 square meters, the Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center is designed in compliance with green building codes, and will also act as an education center to promote circular economy and environmental protection to the young generation. Using this center as a base, UMC will work closely with waste management service providers and raw material suppliers to develop innovative recycling methods and projects, contributing to a better, more sustainable future through collaborations together with value chain partners.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    ESG R&D recycling science park Southern Taiwan Science Park Taiwan UMC
    Companies
    United Microelectronics Corporation
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    6 new categories! Expand your business with authentic data.
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 16, 09:22
    NeoGene unlocks direct-to-silicon liquid cooling technology by novel IC package approach
    Thursday 9 March 2023
    Fibocom collaborates with MediaTek to pioneer FWA market with fast-to-deploy 5G solution based on FG370 module at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 7 March 2023
    Fibocom to launch leading-edge 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave module Fx190/Fx180 series based on Snapdragon X75 and X72 5G modem-RF system at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 14 February 2023
    Wishing-Soft expands into global market through ESH competencies
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 17, 15:01
    Global EV market grows 55% in 2022 with 59% of EVs sold in China
    Friday 17 March 2023
    LiDAR provider Hesai first time reports 66.9% revenue increase in 2022
    Friday 17 March 2023
    Chinese automakers spurring self-sufficient supply chain
    Friday 17 March 2023
    Nio signs new agreement with supplier to embrace Tier-0.5 model