Infineon to sell HiRel DC-DC converter business

Infineon Technologies is to sell its HiRel (high reliability) DC-DC converter business, according to a press release from the Germany-based company. The business will be purchased by Micross Components, with the deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Based in California, US, Micross is provider of mission-critial microelectronic components and services that mainly serve the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets.

The sale, according to Infineon, will enable the company to "extend its focus and investments on core semiconductor developments for high-reliability market, while de-emphasizing businesses that require more customized product offerings for the high-reliability market"

The HiRel DC-DC converter business focuses on DC-DC power conversion solutions for tough environments like outer space. Despite the sale, Infineon will remain in the HiRel sector, according to Bob LeFort, President of Infineon Technologies Americas. "We are committed to the mission-critical space, defense and aerospace industries," according to Chris Opoczynski, Infineon Senior Vice President responsible for the HiRel Business Line.