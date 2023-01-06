Infineon showcases latest software development for autonomous vehicles at CES

Infineon Technologies, the Germany-based leading IDM for auto chips, is showcasing two new collaborations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Jan 5 that will make integration of autonomous-driving software into the microcontrollers (MCUs) easier and faster.

Infineon said its Traveo MCUs now support Green Hills' embedded software and Altia's cloud-based solution, CloudWare. The two collaborations are expected to drive faster development of next-generation software-defined vehicles.

With Green Hills' µ-velOSity operating systems, the next-gen Traveo MCUs, which are based on Arm Cortex M4 single core or M7 single/dual core, will deliver enhanced human-machine interfaces, high security, and advanced networking protocols.

Adopting Green Hills' operating system will drive utilization and bring the development environment to the next level. It will be easier for engineers to integrate components while making sure it has a modular system available that secures the entire system and is connected to the networks.

The partnership will also foster quicker time-to-market.

Secondly, the Traveo T2G graphics cluster will be enabled by Altia's cloud-based solution, CloudWare, which eliminates hardware configuration efforts, speeds up designing and provides a focused development portal for benchmarking and testing graphical user interface (GUI) designs on Traveo hardware.

With the virtual CloudWare, there will be no need for additional purchases of individual compilers, programmers, or debuggers.

Demonstrating the Lucid Air EV

At the CES this year, Infineon is demonstrating the Lucid Air luxury EV that adopts multiple components supplied by the IDM, from the Aurix microelectronics, power management chips, to power devices that are embedded for various embedded applications from battery management, inverters, seat control, and more.

Enhancing security for future automotive solutions

During a media briefing last month, Lars Ulrich, the senior VP of Americas at Infineon, said Infineon is looking into how they can make life easier for engineers who design the key elements of a future vehicle that is electric, autonomous, and using an E/E architecture.

Ulrich said Infineon is seeing much higher demand especially in the US, for trust-worthy, dependable electronics in commercial vehicles to activate autonomous activities such as cruise control and self-driving either on or off the highway. He added that Infineon also sees urban driving as a great playing field to test the technology and to demonstrate that it can carry over the trust factor.

"Being dependable basically means having a closer connectivity between the components, subsystems, and systems," Ulrich said, "around all that, we need a safety control, and Infineon has such experience in multiple facets."