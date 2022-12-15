中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    CHIPS Act scorebook: 4 Taiwan firms investing US$45.5 billion to create 6,200 jobs in America

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) compiled a list of semiconductor-related investment projects announced between the time the CHIPS Act was introduced in the Spring of 2020 through the months following its enactment, showing that a total of US$200 billion of investment has been made across 16 states and will increase 40,000 jobs directly.

    Among the 40-plus companies that have announced plans to invest in the US over the next 10 years, TSMC, Global Wafers, LCY Chemical and Chang Chun Group are from Taiwan. They will invest a total of US$45.5 billion in Arizona and Texas, creating more than 6,200 jobs.

    SIA also cited a 2021 SIA-Oxford Economics report saying that for each US worker directly employed by the semiconductor industry, an additional 5.7 jobs are supported in the wider US economy.

    The report finds the semiconductor industry directly employs more than 277,000 workers in high-paying R&D, design, and manufacturing jobs across 49 states and supports 1.6 million additional American jobs. It also projects a $50 billion federal investment program to incentivize domestic semiconductor manufacturing would create an annual average of 185,000 temporary American jobs and add to $24.6 billion to the US economy as new semiconductor manufacturing facilities, or fabs, are constructed from 2021-2026.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    chips CHIPS Act SIA Taiwan US
