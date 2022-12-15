中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 16, 2022
    03:04
    light rain
    19°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Leadtrend expects revenue to start recovering in 2Q23
    4h 22min ago
    IDMs, IC design houses eye automotive smart cockpit IC opportunities
    4h 36min ago
    Chengdu Silan raises CNY500 million to fund automotive IC packaging biz
    4h 43min ago
    Giantplus to generate more revenue from automotive sector
    6h 25min ago
    Ams Osram expects commercialization of small-size microLED displays within 2 years
    6h 31min ago
    Foundries to have new 28nm fab capacities come online in 2023, 2024
    6h 36min ago
    DRAM demand likely to pick up by 2Q23
    6h 45min ago
    Amtran to post 20% shipment decline in 2022
    6h 55min ago
    IC packaging leadframe demand to hit bottom in 1Q23
    7h 6min ago
    Network device maker CBN growing contract manufacturing biz
    7h 11min ago
    IC test and verification labs see demand for 3nm chips to ramp up in 2024
    7h 11min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Telecom operators snatching customers from fixed network providers with 5G FWA services, says DIGITIMES Research

    Benson Wu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    The number of mobile broadband services users worldwide has seen a slower increase than that of fixed network users in the past three years because of the stay-at-home economy induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the trend prompted several 5G telecom operators to commercialize their fixed wireless access (FWA) services to compete for customers with fixed networks, according to DIGITIMES Research's latest study.

    As more telecom operators are becoming less willing to invest in the commercialization of 5G services and 5G's high-frequency characteristic is creating difficulties for operators to deploy broad coverage of networks, 5G is only expected to account for less than 40% of the overall FWA connection by 2026 with 4G remaining the mainstream technology for FWA services.

    Figures from International Telecommunication Union (ITU) show mobile and fixed broadband users had CAGR of 14.8% and 7.1% for the period from 2012-2021, but during 2019-2021, the number of fixed network users enjoyed a CAGR stronger than that of mobile broadband users.

    Since the number of 5G mobile broadband users did not grow as strongly as expected, many operators have accelerated their development in the 5G FWA business. In the first quarter of 2021, only 17 new operators entered the 5G FWA business compared to the same quarter a year ago, but in the first quarter of 2022, the increased number of operators was 34 and the overall number of the operators is expected to come to 115.

    In the past, 3G/4G FWA networks are used as an alternative option to the fixed network for rural areas as costs for deploying fixed networks at the places are rather high compared to wireless broadband networks. However, 5G FWA's massive MIMO and medium- to high-frequency transmission have given the technology advantages to compete against traditional fixed network operators for customers.

    US-based telecom carrier T-Mobile saw its FWA user number reach over 1.5 million as of the end of second-quarter 2022 after announcing to start 5G FWA services at the beginning of 2021. T-Mobile achieved CAGR of 72% for the number of its FWA service users during the period from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2022, while US-based fixed network providers AT&T and Comast only had user CAGR of 4.7% and 0.6% during the same period, respectively.

    Within T-Mobile's 5G FWA users, 54% are from areas that were dominated by fixed broadband service providers, 23% from areas dominated by optical fiber/DSL telecom carriers, and 24% from areas dominated by local ISPs, showing that the 5G FWA business is already threatening the operation of fixed network service providers.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Telecom service, infrastructure Wireless networking
    Tags
    5G DIGITIMES Digitimes Research telecom
    Related stories
    Nov 25
    Sercomm expects stable growth in 2023
    Oct 20
    Fibocom launches FWA-dedicated 5G module FG370 at Broadband World Forum 2022
    Sep 27
    T-Mobile, Verizon enjoy growth in FWA subscription in 2Q22, says DIGITIMES Research
    Related topics
    5G
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Internet trends
    Opinions
    megawin
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 15, 10:26
    ADATA to showcase retail solutions at NRF 2023
    Wednesday 14 December 2022
    Jaguar TCS Racing reveals I-TYPE 6 – most advanced all-electric Jaguar race car ever
    Friday 9 December 2022
    Nexperia awards Digi-Key Electronics 2021 E-Tailer of the Year
    Thursday 8 December 2022
    ADATA exclusive A+ SLC technology enhances industrial memory card efficacy
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Dec 15, 14:42
    EV creates opportunities for innovation
    Thursday 15 December 2022
    2023 Outlook: What accelerates future EV development
    Thursday 15 December 2022
    Mahindra to invest US$1.2 billion for EV manufacturing facility
    Thursday 15 December 2022
    50% of EVs to adopt zonal architecture by 2030, says Infineon