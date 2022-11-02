Taiwan notebooks - 3Q 2022

Taiwanese notebook makers had shipments weaker than expected in the third quarter of 2022, growing only 2.7% sequentially, far less than the double-digit increase estimated by DIGITIMES Research originally, but still slightly higher than the growth of the global volumes.