    Taipei
    Thu, Nov 17, 2022
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Liteon accelerates global diversified operation; second phase of Vietnam plant inaugurated

    Staff Writer, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Liteon Technology announced that the second phase of its manufacturing facility in Haiphong, Vietnam, was officially inaugurated. As an overseas demonstration of Liteon towards Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing, the facility will be highly automated, digitalized, and combined with advanced technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, playing a key role to manufacture networking and consumer electronics products.

    "Liteon accelerates its global diversified operation sites. In addition to expanding production capacity in the United States, Mexico, Thailand, and Vietnam, we are also looking for new locations to connect various resources with R&D centers and manufacturing bases around the world, providing customers with localized and integrated service with agile, flexible, and high-quality products to fulfill their needs," said Mr. Tom Soong, Chairman of Liteon Technology.

    Liteon has become a world-leading provider in the field of optoelectronics and power management. In addition to actively expanding advanced high-growth areas such as cloud computing, optoelectronic semiconductors, automotive electronics, 5G & AIoT, Liteon accelerates its worldwide implementation of manufacturing facilities and flexible allocation of production management.

