中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Nov 15, 2022
    04:36
    mostly cloudy
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Panel makers put equipment procurement on hold
    5h 56min ago
    Cleanroom equipment maker Acter upbeat about sales prospects in 4Q22
    6h 13min ago
    Robust demand for high-end SoCs buoys probe card maker MPI profits
    8h 15min ago
    Nexcom optimistic about demand for automation, smart manufacturing
    8h 28min ago
    Analog firm AIC enjoys strong demand for e-paper solutions
    8h 42min ago
    Chenbro Micom sees orders for servers slow down
    8h 48min ago
    Winbond expects demand to pick up starting mid-2023
    9h 17min ago
    Foxconn JV breaks ground for new EV plant in Thailand
    9h 17min ago
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Display demand expected to rebound in 2023, says Omdia

    Jill Lai, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Demand for displays in 2023 will grow by 6.2% year-on-year, according to Omdia's latest display long-term demand forecast tracker. With softened inflation and slowing interest rate hikes, plummeting demand has bottomed out, thereby making way for a rebound to normalization in demand by the second half of 2023.

    Display demand in 2022 was expected to fall below the normal level and escape the impact of COVID-19. Along with global inflation, supply chain disruption, and the energy crisis due to increasing raw material costs, there has been a steeper fall in demand which has resulted in a 6.9% decrease YoY. All in all, 2022 will be the first year in the history of flat panel displays in which area demand records negative growth.

    Yet, according to Ricky Park, senior principal analyst in Omdia's Display research practice, if there are signs that global inflation has slowed and the economy is bottoming out, "panel prices and retail prices that have fallen for more than a year can stimulate consumer sentiment, especially the recovery speed of demand for ultra-large sized TVs, which have seen a sharp decline in prices. This will lead to a fast recovery in area demand."

    Major panel makers are mass-producing various TV-size products over 70 inches to preoccupy the extra-large-sized TV market and are maximizing production cost reduction by optimizing process efficiency. It is expected that OLED TV will increase its market share by improving image quality and reducing price. The over-70-inch TV market is expected to grow by more than 15% from 18 million units in 2022 to 21 million units in 2023. In terms of area, it is expected to exceed 20% of the total TV display market in 2023 for the first time. TV display takes around 80% area shipment of total flat panel display, TV display demand recovery influence total flat display area demand forecast.

    However, despite panel makers' unprecedented efforts to lower fab utilization rates, set makers' inventory levels have not yet normalized. This is expected to remain a burden on the panel demand market in the first half of 2023, according to Omdia's analysis.

    Categories
    Display panel Display system Displays + photonics
    Tags
    2023 demand display
    Related stories
    Nov 11
    Epistar to acquire micro LED epitaxial wafer equipment
    Nov 10
    DDI suppliers see replenishment demand for TVs
    Nov 9
    BOE invests in LED chipmaker
    PXPay Plus Can Fully Focus on its Core Business.
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 14, 10:44
    Ingrasys showcases groundbreaking modular building blocks at Supercomputing 2022
    Thursday 10 November 2022
    Jaguar Land Rover partners with Wolfspeed for Silicon Carbide semiconductor technology supply for next-generation electric vehicles
    Thursday 10 November 2022
    As PXPay Plus strives for 2 million registered users in just under 2 months, Chunghwa Telecom IDCs serve as strong technical support
    Wednesday 9 November 2022
    Pixsee AI Smart Baby Monitor combines with Microsoft Azure for recording precious memories with an AI platform
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Nov 14, 09:54
    What's behind the Malaysia EV scene
    Monday 14 November 2022
    Volvo Cars India sets ambitious target of 50% sales from EVs by 2025
    Monday 14 November 2022
    Two-wheelers come first in Indonesia's electric vehicle strategy
    Monday 14 November 2022
    Indonesia holds EV show at G20 in Bali