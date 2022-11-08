中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Nov 9, 2022
    04:05
    light rain
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Generalplus sees 32-bit MCU shipments continue rising
    5h 22min ago
    Raydium cautious about sales prospects in 4Q22
    5h 28min ago
    BOE invests in LED chipmaker
    7h 37min ago
    MediaTek intros 4nm smartphone AP
    7h 43min ago
    Notebook ODMs pin hopes for sales upturn on year-end shopping season
    7h 49min ago
    Novatek sees inventory return to appropriate level in 1Q23
    7h 57min ago
    TSMC 7nm process capacity utilization falling rapidly
    8h 6min ago
    Winbond on track to open new fab in southern Taiwan in end-2022
    8h 6min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Samsung Electronics begins mass production of 8th-Gen Vertical NAND

    Jill Lai, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: Samsung Electronics

    Samsung Electronics announced on Nov 7 at Flash Memory Summit 2022 and Samsung Memory Tech Day 2022 that it has begun mass producing a 1-terabit (Tb) triple-level cell (TLC) eighth-generation Vertical NAND (V-NAND) with the industry's highest bit density. At 1Tb, the new V-NAND also features the highest storage capacity to date, enabling larger storage space in next-generation enterprise server systems worldwide.

    "As market demand for denser, greater-capacity storage pushes for higher V-NAND layer counts, Samsung has adopted its advanced 3D scaling technology to reduce surface area and height, while avoiding the cell-to-cell interference that normally occurs with scaling down," said SungHoi Hur, executive vice president of Flash Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics. "Our eighth-generation V-NAND will help meet rapidly growing market demand and better position us to deliver more differentiated products and solutions, which will be at the very foundation of future storage innovations."

    Samsung was able to attain the industry's highest bit density by significantly enhancing the bit productivity per wafer. Based on the Toggle DDR 5.0 interface — the latest NAND flash standard — Samsung's eighth-generation V-NAND features an input and output (I/O) speed of up to 2.4 gigabits per second (Gbps), a 1.2X boost over the previous generation. This will enable the new V-NAND to accommodate the performance requirements of PCIe 4.0, and later, PCIe 5.0.

    The eighth-generation V-NAND is expected to serve as the cornerstone for storage configurations that help expand the storage capacity in next-generation enterprise servers while extending its use into the automotive market where reliability is especially critical.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing Memory chips
    Tags
    electronics NAND Samsung Samsung Electronics
    Related stories
    Oct 27
    Samsung scion Lee takes helm of Korean technology empire
    Oct 27
    Samsung 3Q22 operating profit down 31% YoY but foundry hits record high
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global logistics services that connect Asia with the world
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 8, 09:29
    Digi-Key launches Factory Tomorrow Season 2 video series
    Friday 4 November 2022
    AWS Joint Innovation Center in Kaohsiung has cooperated with BenQ with results of Interacting Smart Education Championship Out
    Friday 4 November 2022
    Clientron Smart Virtual Onboard Unit won 31st Taiwan Excellence Award
    Wednesday 2 November 2022
    ADATA to showcase its latest industrial-grade storage products at SIDO Paris 2022
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Nov 8, 14:40
    Lordstown Motors gains on $170 million Foxconn investment deal
    Tuesday 8 November 2022
    Automotive chip migrating to advanced process nodes only increases dependency on mature nodes
    Tuesday 8 November 2022
    40nm likely to become mainstream process for car chips in 5 years
    Tuesday 8 November 2022
    Sunwoda to provide EV batteries to Volkswagen's HEV