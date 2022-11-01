Foxconn gears up to battle COVID infections at iPhone assembly base in China

Foxconn Technology Group's major iPhone and components manufacturing base located at Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone in China's Henan province reportedly has seen a large number of employees leaving following the outbreak of new COVID infection cases in the zone, sparking concerns about whether its production of iPhones would be affected.

In response, Foxconn said in a statement that the pandemic conditions have come under control at its Zhenghou manufacturing complex under joint efforts between the company and local government. It also noted that from October 30 onward, employees who intend to get back to their hometowns will be provided with point-to-point orderly return services.

Foxconn stressed that its backup capacity in other manufacturing bases in China will step in in the shortest time to minimize the possible impact of the new COVID infections on its operations in Zhengzhou.

Foxconn said it is fully aware that taking good care of over 200,000 employees in the Zhengzhou manufacturing site will be a "protracted battle" under the current pandemic conditions.

The company said it will implement closed-loop operation management, provide point-to-point commuting and daily nucleic acid and antigen screening for employees, offer them free meals, and operate a 24-hour care hotline.