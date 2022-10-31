中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Oct 31, 2022
    21:08
    rain
    21°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Automotive IGBTs still in tight supply
    17min ago
    Flexium to see 2022 sales return to pre-pandemic levels
    55min ago
    Network IC firms remain upbeat about long-term demand
    1h 1min ago
    Drops in memory spot prices widen
    1h 11min ago
    Foxconn still elaborating loss arising from COVID-hit plant in China
    2h 38min ago
    China foundries nearly halve 6-inch wafer fabrication quotes
    2h 53min ago
    TV panel prices to continue rally in November
    2h 59min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Delta Electronics expects EV-use devices to begin profitability contribution in 2023, says chairman

    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Delta Electronics chairman Yancey Hai

    Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics expects devices used in electric vehicles (EVs) to contribute to overall profitability beginning 2023, according to company chairman Yancey Hai.

    Delta has supplied EV-related devices for automakers based in US, Europe and Japan. Demand for EV-related devices actually took off in 2022, with the corresponding sales revenues for the first three quarters of 2022 increasing 50% on year, Hai said.

    Delta estimates 2022 sales revenues for devices used in EVs at US$700-800 million, equivalent to a global market share of about 10%, Hai noted. Delta has obtained many orders for EV-use devices with shipments scheduled for 2023 and hopes that the sales revenues for the year can reach US$1.0 billion, Hai indicated.

    Particularly for devices used in EVs, Delta will strengthen integration of structural components with such devices and undertake R&D of application of SiC to such devices.

    Besides EV-use devices, Delta expects large growth in demand for power supplies used in data centers. Enterprises' digitalization of operation has led to fast increasing demand for computing, analysis and storage of data, Hai said. In addition, fast growing development of IoT along with industrial automation is producing large volumes of data, resulting in large demand for data centers, Hai noted.

    Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$106.248 billion (US$3.33 billion), gross margin of 30.29%, operating profit of 13.538 billion, net profit of NT$11.609 billion and net EPS of NT$4.26 for the third quarter of 2022, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$278.783 billion, gross margin of 29.11%, operating profit of 30.662 billion, net profit of NT$24.755 billion and net EPS of NT$9.53 for January-September.

    Power supplies and related components accounted for 59.8% of third-quarter 2022 consolidated revenues, devices used in ICT and energy infrastructure for 26.7%, devices used in industrial and building automation for 13.5%.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    2023 Auto components chairman Delta Delta Electronics electric vehicle electronics
    Companies
    Delta Electronics
    Related stories
    Oct 17
    Delta Electronics demonstrates 400kW extreme fast EV charger
    Sep 15
    Delta, SAS to team up for 3rd-gen semiconductors
    Sep 14
    Delta Electronics to ship 1,000 fast chargers to EVgo
    Aug 31
    VicOne, Delta team up for EV charging infrastructure cybersecurity
    Aug 8
    Delta expects 2H22 sales from EV-use devices to grow 30-40%
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Go Further with UMC
    BIZ FOCUS
    Oct 27, 09:53
    GUC unveils GLink 2.3LL, powerful D2D interconnect IP using 2.5D technology
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    Getac Holdings Corporation builds resilient supply chain to take advantage of new growth opportunities
    Monday 24 October 2022
    UMC receives 'Best Foundry' honor from Infineon
    Monday 24 October 2022
    What crypto volatility means for electronic component supply chain
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Oct 31, 15:09
    AcBel and ITRI to co-develop SiC-based EV-use devices
    Monday 31 October 2022
    Why your first electric car might be Chinese
    Monday 31 October 2022
    Delta Electronics expects EV-use devices to begin profitability contribution in 2023, says chairman
    Friday 28 October 2022
    Uspace completes US$8.2 million Series A led by Taiwan Mobile, enters Tesla rental service