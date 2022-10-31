Delta Electronics expects EV-use devices to begin profitability contribution in 2023, says chairman

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics expects devices used in electric vehicles (EVs) to contribute to overall profitability beginning 2023, according to company chairman Yancey Hai.

Delta has supplied EV-related devices for automakers based in US, Europe and Japan. Demand for EV-related devices actually took off in 2022, with the corresponding sales revenues for the first three quarters of 2022 increasing 50% on year, Hai said.

Delta estimates 2022 sales revenues for devices used in EVs at US$700-800 million, equivalent to a global market share of about 10%, Hai noted. Delta has obtained many orders for EV-use devices with shipments scheduled for 2023 and hopes that the sales revenues for the year can reach US$1.0 billion, Hai indicated.

Particularly for devices used in EVs, Delta will strengthen integration of structural components with such devices and undertake R&D of application of SiC to such devices.

Besides EV-use devices, Delta expects large growth in demand for power supplies used in data centers. Enterprises' digitalization of operation has led to fast increasing demand for computing, analysis and storage of data, Hai said. In addition, fast growing development of IoT along with industrial automation is producing large volumes of data, resulting in large demand for data centers, Hai noted.

Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$106.248 billion (US$3.33 billion), gross margin of 30.29%, operating profit of 13.538 billion, net profit of NT$11.609 billion and net EPS of NT$4.26 for the third quarter of 2022, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$278.783 billion, gross margin of 29.11%, operating profit of 30.662 billion, net profit of NT$24.755 billion and net EPS of NT$9.53 for January-September.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 59.8% of third-quarter 2022 consolidated revenues, devices used in ICT and energy infrastructure for 26.7%, devices used in industrial and building automation for 13.5%.