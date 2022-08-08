Delta expects 2H22 sales from EV-use devices to grow 30-40%

Power supply maker and energy solution provider Delta Electronics expects sales from devices used in electric vehicles (EVs) in the second half of 2022 to increase 30-40% on year, according to company chairman Yancey Hai.

Semiconductor components shortages had slowed shipments of such devices in the first few months of 2022 until May-June, but the shortages eased a great deal in July, Hai noted.

Delta has not yet reached break-even operation for EV-use devices alone, but the business is on a long-term basis and therefore is not under pressure of breaking even possible, Hai indicated, and the more important is to make such devices safe and reliable as well as help clients undertake product tests to maintain good relations with them.

With China as the main market, first-half 2022 shipments of devices used in industrial automation was impacted by COVID lockdowns in some Chinese cities, Hai said. Shipments of devices used in building automation in first-half 2022 increased 50% on year, Hai noted.

First-half 2022 demand for power supplies used in servers and data centers was quite strong but that for models used in notebooks was weak, Hai indicated.

Delta Electronics: Financial results, 2Q22 (NT$b) 2Q22 Q/Q Y/Y 1H22 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 89.997 9.04% 14.25% 172.535 14.07% Gross margin 29.41% 2.13pp (0.65pp) 28.39% (1.55pp) Operating profit 9.655 29.26% 9.96% 17.124 5.17% Net profit 7.628 25.90% 0.51% 13.687 (3.41%) Net EPS (NT$) 2.94 5.27

Source: Company, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022