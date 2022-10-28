中文網
    Home EV IVI/V2X/MaaS

    Uspace completes US$8.2 million Series A led by Taiwan Mobile, enters Tesla rental service

    Press Release 0

    Credit: Uspace

    Uspace, a technology company with sharing economy as its core value, announced the completion of an US$8.2 million Series A funding round on Oct 27, led by Taiwan Mobile. According to Uspace, the company will leverage Series A to implement a more rapid and comprehensive strategic expansion to the fields of e-commerce, auto insurance, loans, and other new markets, and achieve ongoing capital planning. It also aims to go public in the next two years.

    Focusing on parking space sharing, Uspace has obtained contracts from well-known commercial buildings and hotels such as Hontai Group headquarters, Xinyi Exchange Square, and ILLUME TAIPEI. The company, so far, has cooperated with over 500 parking lots, and 45,000 intelligent parking spaces, and accumulated more than 2 million orders and 500 thousand members.

    Uspace recently launched Tesla car rental service and high-quality home delivery service through UDRIVE that can be called upon arrival within an hour.

    UDRIVE makes it easy and convenient to get a Tesla delivered to where you request. Additionally, UDRIVE mainly adopts a self-operating business model. Everyone can use their Tesla to profit by taking car renting orders through UDRIVE platform with the average monthly rental income ranging from US$1,800 to $2,500. Meanwhile, UDRIVE builds cross-industry collaboration with buildings and hotels, to provide a one-stop service for Sheraton and other well-known hotel guests.

