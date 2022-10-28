Oversupply of LFP battery cathode materials may loom on rapid capacity expansion in China

China's new production capacity for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode materials tripled in the first three quarters of 2022, sparking speculations that an overcapacity crisis may emerge in the second half of 2023 or in 2024, according to supply chain sources.

China now dominates 99% of global LFP battery supply and also boasts the world's largest capacity expansion momentum, prompting many companies to join the production of cathode materials to meet the rapidly growing battery demand for EV and energy storage applications, the sources said.

According to Chinese media reports, new annual production capacity announced by newcomers and existing makers in the first nine months of the year amounted to 10 million tonnes a year, more than triple the figure of three million tonnes registered as of 2021.

At the moment, China's top-5 suppliers of LFP battery cathode materials are Hunan Yuneng, Shenzhen Dynanonic, Changzhou Liyuan, Jiangxi Shenghua, and Hunan Wanrun, and their combined annual capacity reaches 510,000 tonnes, with the first two commanding 38% and 30%, respectively.

The supply of cathode materials is about to exceed the demand, but this does not necessarily mean that the shortage of lithium mineral refining has been resolved, industry sources said, stressing that the refining crunch will not ease until 2025 and many new makers of cathode materials may lack upstream lithium materials to support their production as a result.

If an oversupply of cathode materials occurs in the second half of 2023, their prices may have a chance to move downward, the sources continued, but it remains to be seen whether the prices for LFP batteries will also fall accordingly.