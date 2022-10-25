中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Oct 25, 2022
    20:03
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    IC test interface solutions providers engaged in price negotiations with fabless clients
    1h 6min ago
    Macronix to scale back output, cut capex
    1h 19min ago
    Taiwan handset sales likely to fall 9% or more in 2022
    1h 23min ago
    Wi-Fi chip prices come under downward pressure
    1h 29min ago
    Epi-wafer suppliers cautious about demand for handset Pas
    1h 29min ago
    Home EV Automotive IC

    Automotive chips migrating to more-advanced process nodes

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    With mature-process automotive chips still in short supply, some automakers worldwide are moving to have their chips fabricated with advanced process nodes, especially for new car models and EVs, according to industry sources.

    A McKinsey analysis indicates that automotive chips manufactured with process nodes 90nm and above will remain in short supply for a long while, as most OEMs are still reluctant to upgrade their chips because they have to face high costs of replacement designs and certifications, in additiion to the safety tests required for new chips, the sources said.

    McKinsey estimated that 90nm and above automotive chips will still account for 67% of total demand for car chips by 2030, and their global supply will see a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026, indicating that such chips will remain in tight supply in the years to come.

    But automotive supply chain players are moving to incorporate advanced-process chips into new car models, which involve comprehensively new designs, certifications and volume production, skipping the chip segments in severest shortages. They are also trying to adopt new-process chips for their existing car models to ease mature chips shortages, sources said.

    Usually, it will take 3-5 years for mainstream automakers in the US, Europe, Japan and South Korea to design, test, and validate new chips for traditional car models, and they will be gradually on track to adopt new-process chips for both traditional car models and new EVs. Tesla and EV makers in China boast higher flexibility in designing new EV chips and are more willing to adopt more-advanced process nodes.

    Categories
    Automotive IC
    Tags
    90nm automakers automotive Automotive IC automotive supply chain supply chain Tesla
    Related stories
    Oct 18
    Automotive chip supply shortage likely to persist until 2026, according to BCG and McKinsey
    Oct 5
    Taiwan IC design houses upbeat about automotive ICs in 2023
    Sep 27
    With inability to lower costs, automotive sector fears decline in 2023
    Aug 31
    Chinese EV makers eye SiC component opportunities
    Go Further with UMC
    BIZ FOCUS
    Oct 25, 11:21
    Getac Holdings Corporation builds resilient supply chain to take advantage of new growth opportunities
    Monday 24 October 2022
    UMC receives 'Best Foundry' honor from Infineon
    Monday 24 October 2022
    What crypto volatility means for electronic component supply chain
    Thursday 20 October 2022
    Fibocom launches FWA-dedicated 5G module FG370 at Broadband World Forum 2022
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Oct 25, 15:20
    South Korea battery fire fears are worry for EV sector
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    Toyota launches EV co-developed with BYD, reportedly considering a strategy revamp
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    Automotive chips migrating to more-advanced process nodes
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    EVs to enhance competitiveness of Chinese automakers