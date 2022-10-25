EVs to enhance competitiveness of Chinese automakers

China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) has unveiled Chinese automakers' combined domestic auto sales and export volumes for the first nine months of 2022 with the export volumes doubled from a year ago. Although China's automotive industry is much less renowned, Chinese automakers' keen development of EVs is expected to boost their competitiveness in the global automotive market.

In the first nine months of 2022, Chinese automakers' combined domestic passenger vehicle sales were 16.98 million units, up 14.2% on year. Among them, 8.16 million units were from Chinese brands, accounting for 48.1% of the overall sales, up 4.7pp from a year ago. Sales of EVs including passenger and commercial models were 4.57 million units, up 110% on year.

Chinese automakers' combined auto export during the period was 2.12 million units, already reaching the level for the whole-year 2021. Of the volume, passenger vehicle export was 1.7 million units, up 60.1% on year. EV export was 374,000 units, up 99% on year.

Among Chinese automakers, SAIC Motor had the highest export volume of 610,000 units, followed by Chery Automobile's 311,000 units. Tesla, the sole non-Chinese automaker in China, ranked fifth with a volume of 165,000 units.

The top-3 markets that China-made automobiles are exported to for the first eight months of 2022 were Mexico, Chile, and Saudi Arabia. Most vehicles exported to the three countries were fuel cars. In terms of EVs, the top-3 markets were Belgium, the UK, and Thailand. These three countries were also top-10 export markets to China's automobile industry.

China has been pushing the incubation of its auto industry via its strong domestic market. SAIC is the largest automaker in China with auto sales reaching 5.86 million units in 2021. Of the volume, 2.86 million units were own-brand vehicles. Other Chinese auto brands including Geely Auto, GreatWall, and BYD also saw their annual sales hit over one million units in 2021.

Despite Chinese automakers' growth with the help of the domestic market, their competitiveness compared to international brands is still weak.

Although Chinese auto brands' passenger vehicle sales accounted for 48.1% of the volumes of all automakers in China for the first nine months of 2022, the share only grew less than 1pp a year in the past 10 years, compared to 2012's 41.9%. Without the protection of China's policies, Chinese automakers are rather weak in competition in the global auto industry.

Some Chinese media claimed that China's total auto-export in the first eight months of 2022 already become the second largest in the world, surpassing Germany and behind only Japan, but the volumes include auto export volumes of non-Chinese brands such as Tesla.

Since Chinese automakers have been keen on developing EVs, their operation in non-China markets continues to pick up. If only considering EVs, Chinese automakers' presence in overseas markets is increasing.

Taking the UK as an example, the number of registered EVs in the market as of the end of September 2022 was 990,000 with around 250,000 units registered in 2022. In the first eight months of 2022, a total of 70,000 passenger vehicles were exported from China to the UK with EVs accounting for around 55,000 units, according to data by Zap-Map. With EV export from China to the UK estimated to increase to 60,000 units in the first nine months of 2022, Chinese-made EVs are expected to account for 24% of the UK's EV market.

Figures from The Federation of Thai Industries that are summarized by Marklines also show Thailand's auto sales were around 560,000 units in the first eight months of 2022 with 86.1% of the volumes from Japanese brands. Sales from Chinese automakers including SAIC and Great Wall Motor only accounted for 4% of the overall volumes.

However, for Thailand's EV market, Chinese automakers continued taking the lead with SAIC's MG series products taking 70-80% share of the market. More Chinese automakers are expected to enter the Thailand EV market in 2022 and will further strengthen their presence.

Source: CAAM, compiled by DIGITIMES Research, October 2022