Transformation for sustainability: Q&A with CPC Taiwan chairman Lee Shun-chin

CPC, Taiwan (CPC), the largest oil and petrochemical company in Taiwan, has begun a transformation policy, aiming to become a clean power company and a critical material supplier supporting the semiconductor and electric vehicle (EV) industries.

In a recent interview with Digitimes Asia, CPC chairman Lee Shun-chin outlines the firm's transformation strategy and measures to be taken that will enable CPC to cut into the EV supply chain, while also playing a significant role in the booming green energy industry.

Q: As the proportion of oil-fueled vehicles is bound to decline yearly, what is CPC's strategy to deal with the ongoing trend?

A: With the issue related to carbon reduction likely to continue fermenting, we can expect that the sales of electric vehicles (EVs) will gradually increase. Since the government here has yet to enact related laws concerning the use of gas-fueled cars, I think the market mechanism will decide the development of the local vehicle market, likely resulting in the use of multi-type vehicles, and demand for gasoline products in the local market will gradually decline. But not all the demand will disappear, so it is also imperative for us to diversify its operations to venture into other business lines, such as power charging, in addition to the existing mainstream oil station business.

We plan to build 19 EV charging stations with 59 plugs from 2021 to 2025. Since hydrogen energy could also become a potential new energy option, we continue conducting relevant market and technology research to evaluate the feasibility of building a hydrogen energy demonstration station.

Q: What role will CPC play in Taiwan's EV supply chain and ecosystem?

A: I think the day for CPC to refine crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and other oil products is over, and now it must transform itself into a supplier of petrochemical products that can be used to produce up to 80% of livelihood products such as clothes and sofa sets. More crude oil at CPC has been refined to produce high-value-added products, including those for making semiconductor equipment and materials. I think the ratio for high-value-added products should be ramped up further.

The Chang Chun Group (CCPG) is the best model in the industry. You can say that should there be no CCPG, and there would be no TSMC. It is because the petrochemical industry is one of the precursor industries of the electronics industry. Without the supply of cutting-edge materials from the petrochemical industry, the electronics industry will not be able to continue evolving. Therefore, CPC will gradually transform itself into a critical materials supplier for the electronics and petrochemical industries in addition to being a crude oil cracker.

After the transformation, I want CPC to play a producer role in producing anode energy storage materials to create value for the firm. Two kinds of materials available at CPC can be developed into anode energy storage materials: lithium titanate (LTO) and soft carbon materials. We are building a 1,000-ton-a-year LTO plant in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, slated for completion in 2023. Meanwhile, we also aim to complete the construction of a soft-carbon materials plant in Kaohsiung by mid-2025.

CPC can use lithium titanate materials to develop energy storage systems that will enable us to deliver electricity to remote areas via our gas stations during the peak hours while helping Taiwan Power (Taipower) to reduce power supply loads.

We will attach importance to retail sales during the transformation, as retail sales have the most vital connection with the public and will play a crucial role in promoting the charging business. The current usage rate of charging piles is not high, as the popularity of EVs in the local market remains low. To help balance the initial expenses of the charging pile stations, we plan to sell coffee to drivers via a "Cup&Go" marketing strategy, taking a cue from McDonald's drive-thru approach.

Q: How to create, store, and utilize energy all at once?

A: We have built smart green energy refueling demonstration stations in Taoyuan, Chiayi, Tainan, Hualien and other locations to highlight related efforts that we strive to create, store, and optimize energy products.

Regarding energy creation, CPC aims to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency in green energy with multiple power sources, including installing solar PV systems on the roofs of our factories and gas stations and adding more gas fuel cell systems and small wind power generating equipment. We aim to deliver the related energy required for all of our gas stations.

We have the advantage of self-sufficiency in crucial raw materials and critical technologies for energy storage. We develop soft carbon materials with low-cost crude oil, which can be utilized to produce high-end batteries for EVs. We also use LTO and vanadium flow battery storage systems to perform power frequency regulation and help lower electricity peaks and connect with city grid systems to maintain the stability and safety of the grid systems.

We will also strive to develop critical components for producing fast-charging devices to enhance competitiveness in the EV and energy storage segments.

We have built a smart green energy gas station in Tainan and Taipei, respectively. The new green gas station features two power-generation systems that combine a rooftop solar power-generating system and natural gas fuel cell system, supplemented by Taipower's power grid. The two energy storage systems then store the power generated by the system – vanadium flow batteries and lithium titanate batteries – to adjust the electricity supply to save energy.

We have applied AI and big data to optimize energy use to develop energy management systems (EMS), cloud-based smart monitoring systems, energy maintenance technology, and other applications.

We have been committing efforts to integrate, store and utilize energy through the trial implementation of green energy gas stations, smart buildings, smart factories, and smart communities.

Q: How do you view the competition of charging stations in the future?

A: We believe that the proportion of electric vehicles in the overall automobile market will continue to rise, and therefore, demand for charging stations will increase proportionally. Of course, various carmakers and charging operators will build more charging stations to meet the rising demand. As of June 2022, the number of licensed EVs in the Taiwan market totaled 27,000, and the ratio of EVs to fast charging is about 49:1.

According to some market surveys, 80% of EV owners will charge their EVs slowly at home or around the office but choose fast charging for long-distance driving.

That is why we are launching our Cup&Go coffee brand. We are also talking with some convenience chain stores to build alliances to offer all-in-one services.

We have one advantage over private charging stations. That is that we can provide hydrogenation service. The use of hydrogen employs stringent regulations and cannot be carried in any parking lots. Since the transportation route of hydrogen is like that of oil, so it is the energy companies will be licensed to handle hydrogen refueling services. While deploying mobile hydrogen refueling stations to meet market demand, CPC is building its first physical hydrogen refueling station, slated for completion by the end of 2023.