OmniEyes detects dangerous driving behavior for commercial fleet management and positions to provide DaaS

While ADAS has become the third eye of human drivers that produces real-time, in-cabin alerts using low-latency edge AI, commercial fleet managers seem to need a more powerful tool to track traffic violations that could result in fatality and harm fleet reputation.

There are drivers who ignore ADAS warnings and habitually bet their luck on the road. Detecting dangerous driving behaviors that might have resulted in car crashes helps fleet managers track driver performance, said Ting Chou, CEO of the Taiwan-based AI company OmniEyes.

Official data from Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation showed that forward collisions have declined to 3% of all fatal car accidents since driver-assisting dash-cams became a requirement for all types of trucks in 2017 in Taiwan. But to some drivers, the alerts activated by the assistance system in their cars could instead become another distraction as they hit the gas.

It showed that ADAS works, but is not as effective as expected.

According to the same official data release, fatal car crashes resulting from traffic violations still accounted for nearly 25% of all fatal car accidents as of 2020. Targeting the demand for driver performance tracking, OmniEyes developed for commercial fleets "after-event" detecting technologies that are complementary to the "pre-event" warnings by ADAS.

Chou said they have received positive feedback from clients reporting high numbers of traffic violations that have gone unnoticed by police officers but were detected by OmniEyes's solutions.

This summer, OmniEyes launched service in India – its first commercial use case outside Taiwan. Chou said commercial fleets operating in India were looking for solutions to catch illegal overtaking, counterflow driving, and in-cabin occupancy-limit passing. Some of these violations would otherwise be hard to find out without the monitoring system called VIVID (Visual-based Violation Detection).

After the partnership settled in December, the team proceeded with imagery data collection, which is the groundwork for training the AI system. It took them around three months to dispatch as many trips as possible to collect enough imagery.

In Taiwan, many commercial fleets have adopted OmniEyes' solutions. The company has been working with local delivery service provider Pelican, paratransit service providers, and has commenced a pilot project with taxi fleet Taiwan Taxi.

Data collecting is the groundwork for DaaS

These commercial use cases have allowed the company to gather a great volume of geospatial data. Chou said OmniEyes is probably the only local private company that possesses such a large amount of Taiwan's geospatial imagery data. Each trip brings back an updated version of road structure, traffic flow, and more information that can be monetized and sold as a service (DaaS) to, for instance, road builders who need to carry out timely road repair or public facility maintenance.

OmniEyes' solution is an integration of Omniguard – pre-event ADAS, VIVID – violation detecting, and a hierarchical coaching platform that fleet managers can browse through the feed and see which driver was flagged the most.

Precision vs. recall

VIVID is specifically designed for commercial fleets and would seem superfluous for passenger vehicles because the responsibility for obeying traffic rules and reducing avoidable accidents comes down personally to the driver of a privately-owned vehicle. For commercial fleets, fleet owners bear the responsibility for paying the fine and going through legal procedures.

Chou said he also sees opportunities in working with insurance companies. The tracking technology could tell the insurers which insured driver is more prone to accidents than the others, including those of privately-owned vehicles.

In order to generate high-precision results, Chou said there have to be tradeoffs. While some violations may escape the VIVID's detection, VIVID ensures that every single traffic violation detected is "true".

Dangerous drivers are a trouble to fleet managers; attributing undeserving traffic violations to drivers could also take a toll on fleet reputation and management efficacy.

Chou said he understood that all clients were eager to see significant improvements in driver performance and that clients would be even more pleased if VIVID could detect all traffic violations in addition to the traffic tickets, fines, warnings, or any sort they would normally receive.

AI detection could generate high precision and high recall in well-controlled surroundings given fewer subjects, low interference, less movement, and sufficient lighting; however, that is unfortunately not the case with a moving vehicle cruising through the city under varying conditions. The variables can then cause a tradeoff between precision and recall.

High precision and low recall, in layman's terms, are that while each flagged event is true, not all events can be flagged by AI.

In the end, fleet manager's goal is not to falsely accuse their drivers of poor performance but that once they are caught, they will not be so easily excusable.