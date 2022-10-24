中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Oct 25, 2022
    20:01
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    SINTRONES
    Sponsored
    IC test interface solutions providers engaged in price negotiations with fabless clients
    1h 4min ago
    Macronix to scale back output, cut capex
    1h 17min ago
    Taiwan handset sales likely to fall 9% or more in 2022
    1h 21min ago
    Wi-Fi chip prices come under downward pressure
    1h 27min ago
    Epi-wafer suppliers cautious about demand for handset Pas
    1h 27min ago
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    Taiwan to reach PV installation capacity of 2.2-2.5GWp in 2022, says URE president

    Allen Hsieh, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The total installation capacity of rooftop PV systems and PV power-generating stations set up around Taiwan in 2022 is expected to reach 2.2-2.5GWp, according to president Andy Shen for solar cell and PV module maker United Renewable Energy (URE).

    The Taiwanese government aims to boost the share of renewable energy to 20% of total power generation in 2025 and hike the ratio to 60-70% in 2050, Shen said. Thus, the government has been boosting establishment of PV power-generating facilities and development of offshore wind farms.

    While US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) looks favorable for Taiwan-based solar cell and PV module makers to invest in production in the US, URE does not considering doing so for the time being because production cost in the US is higher and policies there may change quickly, Shen indicated. However, URE hopes that IRA can help increase URE's exports of PV modules to the US market, Shen noted.

    Of URE-produced PV modules, 70% are supplied in the domestic market and 30% are exported currently, Shen said.

    URE has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.921 billion (US$60.4 million) for September, increasing 24.42% on month and 55.56% on year, those of NT$4.746 billion for the third quarter, growing 21.62% on quarter and 35.46% on year, those of NT$13.331 billion for January-September, rising 30.98% on year.

    Categories
    Battery + Green energy
    Tags
    2022 capacity green energy president PV PV installation Taiwan United Renewable Energy
    Related stories
    Oct 18
    Taiwanese PV module maker rules out US investment, citing uncertain policy environment and Chinese competition
    Apr 21
    Taiwan imports PV modules worth US$16.85 million from Southeast Asia in 1Q22
    Apr 13
    Solar firm URE expected to turn profitable in 1Q22
    Jan 4
    URE joins Taipower energy trading platform
    May 14, 2021
    URE to build energy storage system for Taipower
    Essential guide to EV supply chain in Asia
    BIZ FOCUS
    Oct 25, 11:21
    Getac Holdings Corporation builds resilient supply chain to take advantage of new growth opportunities
    Monday 24 October 2022
    UMC receives 'Best Foundry' honor from Infineon
    Monday 24 October 2022
    What crypto volatility means for electronic component supply chain
    Thursday 20 October 2022
    Fibocom launches FWA-dedicated 5G module FG370 at Broadband World Forum 2022
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Oct 25, 15:20
    South Korea battery fire fears are worry for EV sector
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    Toyota launches EV co-developed with BYD, reportedly considering a strategy revamp
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    Automotive chips migrating to more-advanced process nodes
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    EVs to enhance competitiveness of Chinese automakers