Taiwan to reach PV installation capacity of 2.2-2.5GWp in 2022, says URE president

The total installation capacity of rooftop PV systems and PV power-generating stations set up around Taiwan in 2022 is expected to reach 2.2-2.5GWp, according to president Andy Shen for solar cell and PV module maker United Renewable Energy (URE).

The Taiwanese government aims to boost the share of renewable energy to 20% of total power generation in 2025 and hike the ratio to 60-70% in 2050, Shen said. Thus, the government has been boosting establishment of PV power-generating facilities and development of offshore wind farms.

While US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) looks favorable for Taiwan-based solar cell and PV module makers to invest in production in the US, URE does not considering doing so for the time being because production cost in the US is higher and policies there may change quickly, Shen indicated. However, URE hopes that IRA can help increase URE's exports of PV modules to the US market, Shen noted.

Of URE-produced PV modules, 70% are supplied in the domestic market and 30% are exported currently, Shen said.

URE has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.921 billion (US$60.4 million) for September, increasing 24.42% on month and 55.56% on year, those of NT$4.746 billion for the third quarter, growing 21.62% on quarter and 35.46% on year, those of NT$13.331 billion for January-September, rising 30.98% on year.