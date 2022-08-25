Global server shipments to pick up in 3Q22 but drop in 4Q22, says DIGITIMES Research

Global server shipments are estimated to grow only 3.3% sequentially in the second quarter of 2022, much lower than the nearly 9% increase that DIGITIMES Research initially anticipated in April, but will continue to rise in the third quarter before dropping in the fourth quarter, according to the latest figures from DIGITIMES Research's Server Tracker.

The slow growth was due to ongoing IC and component shortages as well as China implementing strict COVID lockdowns in several cities in the coastal areas such as Shanghai in the second quarter of 2022, which resulted in a disruption to the operation of the upstream supply chain there.

However, the volumes are expected to rise 5.2% sequentially in the third quarter thanks to deferred orders from the previous quarter from first-tier datacenter operators and server brands, while their orders for the third quarter will remain stable due to robust demand for cloud services and servers from medium to large enterprises, DIGIIMES Research figures show.

Mixed levels of power management IC and discrete component shortages remained a major problem in the second quarter. China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns also seriously disrupted the operation of server ODMs and upstream component suppliers with factories in the coastal regions.

With server assembly seriously delayed, ODMs saw weaker-than-expected growth in their combined second-quarter shipments. However, Wiwynn, Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry), and Quanta Computer still enjoyed double-digit sequential increases in their second-quarter server shipments with increased orders from datacenter clients in North America as they have been working keenly on expanding their capacity in regions including Taiwan, the US and Mexico.

Increasing demand for servers from enterprises and for cloud services, easing in IC shortages, and deferred orders from the second quarter will all boost global server shipments in the third quarter sequentially. Chinese server makers' shipments are expected to decelerate in the third quarter because of the pandemic in China and the fact that the Chinese government is implementing more strict cybersecurity measures on large datacenter operators including Alibaba and Tencent, resulting in these operators slowing down their order pull-ins.

Power management ICs and MOSFET supply will remain short of demand by over 10% in the third quarter since makers will not see much of their new capacity become available. Therefore, global server shipments are only expected to rise slightly above 5% sequentially in the third quarter.

Shipments in the fourth quarter are expected to plunge nearly 10% sequentially due to rising global inflation, the war between Ukraine and Russia, and decelerating order pull-ins by cloud datacenters and brand vendors. Although many server ODMs are witnessing increasing IC and component inventory, the shortages over some specific power management ICs will still lead to ODMs unable to fully satisfy some orders.

In general, global server shipments in the second half will perform slightly better than in the first half, while annual volumes are estimated to rise nearly 6% on year to come to over 18 million units.