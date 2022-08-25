中文網
    Taipei
    Aug 26, 2022
    New iPhones to boost 4Q22 handset sales in Taiwan
    8h 11min ago
    Chinese EV maker to develop SiC power modules
    8h 47min ago
    Semi equipment suppliers Acter, Nova enjoy robust orders
    9h 2min ago
    VIS, PSMC slow down establishment of new fabs
    9h 11min ago
    IC packaging material suppliers continue to see orders pull-in from ASE
    9h 47min ago
    Weltrend upbeat about USB PD controller demand
    9h 47min ago
    Home EV Vehicle

    Tesla likely to raise EV shipments and prices starting September

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: AFP

    Tesla is expected to significantly boost its EV shipments starting September, with its components suppliers already feeling increasing pull-in momentum from the vendor, according to supply chain sources.

    The sources said recently-expanded facilities at Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai have entered volume production despite power restrictions in China's Sichuan province affecting production of some components at suppliers there in the short term.

    Tesla has managed to boost capacity utilization at its Gigafactory Texas to 70%, and another new plant, Gigafactory Berlin, is also striving to ramp up its capacity, the sources noted, adding that volume production pace at the two plants is expected to accelerate as components shortages continue to abate. In the first half of the year, Tesla's capacity utilization was constrained by COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, which disrupted shipments of components from China.

    Actually, since shortages of automotive chips surfaced in 2021, Tesla has leveraged its own software and hardware technologies as well as effective design and inspection mechanisms to quickly replace many chip components, minimizing the impact of the chip crunch, the sources said. They added that Tesla now has more alternative chips to choose from as foundry houses continue to allocate more capacity for automotive and industrial chips to counter sharp declines in chip demand for consumer applications.

    As some components suppliers have successfully raised their quotes following intensive talks with Tesla, market observers speculated that the EV vendor could further raise the unit prices for its vehicles by US$1,000-2,000 in September. They said Tesla has hiked prices all the way this year in response to global inflation and chips shortages.

