Tesla likely to raise EV shipments and prices starting September

Tesla is expected to significantly boost its EV shipments starting September, with its components suppliers already feeling increasing pull-in momentum from the vendor, according to supply chain sources.

The sources said recently-expanded facilities at Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai have entered volume production despite power restrictions in China's Sichuan province affecting production of some components at suppliers there in the short term.

Tesla has managed to boost capacity utilization at its Gigafactory Texas to 70%, and another new plant, Gigafactory Berlin, is also striving to ramp up its capacity, the sources noted, adding that volume production pace at the two plants is expected to accelerate as components shortages continue to abate. In the first half of the year, Tesla's capacity utilization was constrained by COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, which disrupted shipments of components from China.

Actually, since shortages of automotive chips surfaced in 2021, Tesla has leveraged its own software and hardware technologies as well as effective design and inspection mechanisms to quickly replace many chip components, minimizing the impact of the chip crunch, the sources said. They added that Tesla now has more alternative chips to choose from as foundry houses continue to allocate more capacity for automotive and industrial chips to counter sharp declines in chip demand for consumer applications.

As some components suppliers have successfully raised their quotes following intensive talks with Tesla, market observers speculated that the EV vendor could further raise the unit prices for its vehicles by US$1,000-2,000 in September. They said Tesla has hiked prices all the way this year in response to global inflation and chips shortages.