Intel CEO points to 'system foundry' as the IDM's future

Despite recent setbacks, Intel's IDM 2.0 strategy has taken a clearer contour as CEO Pat Gelsinger describes the company's latest progress and vision at Hot Chips 2022.

In the annual industrial event, Gelsinger describes how the rise of chiplet-based advanced packaging technology has fundamentally transformed the IC industry, paving the way for conventional chip foundries to transform into "system foundries." Intel, as Gelsinger envisions, will be such a system foundry and the harbinger of a tectonic change currently rippling across the global IC industry.

As Intel uses the occasion to detail the latest progress of Meteor Lake, the company's much-anticipated 14-gen Core processor due in 2023, the chip itself has come to represent Intel's milestone and its vision for future. Being Intel's first chiplet-based processor, Meteor Lake is made up of four tiles: a compute tile, a GPU tile, an I/O tile and an SOC tile. The compute tile, notably, will be fabricated on the Intel 4 process, formerly known as the 7nm technology that the company has been struggling for years to master. The successful volume production of Meteor Lake will be a welcomed symbolic victory for a company that recently saw its largest revenue miss since 1999, exacerbated by macroeconomic headwinds and intensifying competition.

Meanwhile, Meteor Lake's other three tiles, all designed by Intel, will be manufactured by TSMC. Industry sources indicate that the GPU tile will use TSMC's 5nm process, while the I/O and SoC tiles will use TSMC's 6nm technology. This modular approach, in fact, reflects what Gelsinger describes as the "next phase" of open system foundry in which chip designers leverage technologies from various foundries to meet different specific needs.

Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe), co-developed by Intel, AMD, Arm, TSMC and other industry heavyweights, will be a key enabler of Intel's "system foundry" by establishing a common chiplet interconnect specification. According to Gelsinger, UCIe is comparable to what Intel did with PCI-Express almost 20 years ago, but at the chip level. It would also enable chip designers to get chiplets from Intel, TSMC, GlobalFoundries and others. Furthermore, Intel Foundry Services will support non-x86 architectures like Arm and RISC-V.

"Of course, Intel has the best packaging technology," said Gelsinger, indicating that Intel would be an ideal candidate to assemble the chiplets. 3D Foveros, one of Intel's main packaging technologies, has underpinned main products like Ponte Vecchio GPU and Meteor Lake. With Arrow Lake, Intel's 15-gen Core processor, Intel revealed that it would use the 20A process - its 2nm equivalent - to manufacture its gate-all-around RibbonFET. After Arrow Lake, UCIe standards will be introduced, according to Intel.

"All of a sudden, you will see the industry reforming," said Gelsinger. "What is a CPU in the future, it is not clear anymore." As a part of Intel's vision of an open system foundry, the company is also strengthening its portfolio in software, especially next-generation EDA tools to tackle system problems at scale.

"We see our way clear to getting to a trillion transistors by the end of the decade," Gelsinger said confidently.