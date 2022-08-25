中文網
    SMIC founder reportedly sets up photomask materials firm in China
    10min ago
    More ban on semiconductor equipment to China accelerating tech decoupling
    23min ago
    Apogee posts 500% profit hike in July
    Aug 24, 21:36
    Techman promotes AI robots
    Aug 24, 21:30
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Projector shipments likely to pick up soon

    Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Global projector shipments are believed to have hit bottom and are expected to pick up later in the second half of this year, according to sources at brand vendors.

    Affected by the shortage of materials and weak consumer demand, projector shipments worldwide declined by an annualized 12% in the first half of 2022, said the sources, citing market data.

    Some brand vendors also pointed out that the current supply of DLP chips from Texas Instruments (TI) is still falling short of demand, and the US-based chipmaker could only fulfill 70% of chip orders for commercial models.

    ViewSonic, a US-based visual solution provider, saw its projector shipments dip 6% annually in the first half of this year, better than the industry's 12% decline, according to CH Tsai, president of the projector and LED display business unit at ViewSonic Taiwan.

    However, Tsai noted that ViewSonic's projector shipments for B2B business applications increased 30% on year in the first half.

    ViewSonic has a whole load of B2B projector orders from the education and business sectors but cannot fulfill all the orders due to an insufficient supply of chips, Tsai added.

    ViewSonic is relatively optimistic about the consumer projector market in the second half of this year. Tsai said that brand vendors in the US and Europe will start initiating a series of promotional campaigns in September, which will help boost sales dynamics for projectors.

    ViewSonic is currently the third-largest projector vendor with a 9.4% market share and has a chance to ramp its shipments and market share in 2023, Tsai remarked.

    Categories
    Display system Displays + photonics
    Tags
    brand projector shipments ViewSonic
