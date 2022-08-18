ViewSonic lays out plans for education metaverse

ViewSonic, which marks its 35th year of establishment in 2022, has been actively promoting digital transformation in recent years, shifting from a hardware company to a solutions company. Looking towards the future, company chairman James Chu has laid out the key development strategy of "ecosystem as a service," announcing the Universe education metaverse software.

Chu pointed out that ViewSonic has transformed in response to the rapidly changing environment. The company will focus on assisting the digital transformation of the education market. In the third quarter of 2021, ViewSonic's electronic whiteboard was already no.1 in global market share, Chu said.

Its Universe education metaverse software aims to level up the traditional 2D digital education into a 3D interactive virtual education platform. The goal is to solve the lack of interactivity and participation and make online education feel as if it is in-person.

The proposed "ecosystem as a service" is about the integration of hardware, software and service, it said. Regarding software and hardware, ViewSonic will integrate its ViewBoard, a smart interactive electronic whiteboard, with myViewBoard, a digital teaching platform, to provide a complete education technology solution.

VIewSonic said this solves all the pain points teachers and students may encounter during the learning process, and it can also transfer the feedback from educators to the development team in real-time. Currently, over 97% of the middle and elementary schools in Taiwan have already registered for myViewBoard, with more than 150,000 teachers using the platform, the company said.

Regarding other hardware products, ViewSonic is already a top-3 global brand for projectors and has a chance to challenge for the top-2 in 2023. In the second half of 2022, the company plans to launch a series of business/educational LED projectors. As with services, ViewSonic is launching the electronic signature solution ViewSign, and already has plans to integrate functions such as digital touch screens, document capture and face screening.