中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 18, 2022
    18:43
    mostly cloudy
    30°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    ViewSonic lays out plans for education metaverse

    Siu Han, Taipei; Jack Wu, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    ViewSonic chairman James Chu. Credit: DIGITIMES

    ViewSonic, which marks its 35th year of establishment in 2022, has been actively promoting digital transformation in recent years, shifting from a hardware company to a solutions company. Looking towards the future, company chairman James Chu has laid out the key development strategy of "ecosystem as a service," announcing the Universe education metaverse software.

    Chu pointed out that ViewSonic has transformed in response to the rapidly changing environment. The company will focus on assisting the digital transformation of the education market. In the third quarter of 2021, ViewSonic's electronic whiteboard was already no.1 in global market share, Chu said.

    Its Universe education metaverse software aims to level up the traditional 2D digital education into a 3D interactive virtual education platform. The goal is to solve the lack of interactivity and participation and make online education feel as if it is in-person.

    The proposed "ecosystem as a service" is about the integration of hardware, software and service, it said. Regarding software and hardware, ViewSonic will integrate its ViewBoard, a smart interactive electronic whiteboard, with myViewBoard, a digital teaching platform, to provide a complete education technology solution.

    VIewSonic said this solves all the pain points teachers and students may encounter during the learning process, and it can also transfer the feedback from educators to the development team in real-time. Currently, over 97% of the middle and elementary schools in Taiwan have already registered for myViewBoard, with more than 150,000 teachers using the platform, the company said.

    Regarding other hardware products, ViewSonic is already a top-3 global brand for projectors and has a chance to challenge for the top-2 in 2023. In the second half of 2022, the company plans to launch a series of business/educational LED projectors. As with services, ViewSonic is launching the electronic signature solution ViewSign, and already has plans to integrate functions such as digital touch screens, document capture and face screening.

    Categories
    Display system Displays + photonics IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    education metaverse Smart applications ViewSonic
    Related stories
    Apr 6
    ViewSonic showcases AI solutions for educators
    Aug 28, 2019
    ViewSonic eyes triple digit growth for digital whiteboard shipments
    Related topic
    Innovations
    Innovations
    Related news from other sites
    ViewSonic enhances connectivity with DisplayPort interface on new graphics and Pro Series LCD displays (August 29)
    Supply Chain Summit
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 15, 13:40
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 18, 14:19
    EV battery fires prompt Indian 2-wheeler makers to use LFP
    Thursday 18 August 2022
    Suspension of battery material production in Sichuan likely to encourage lithium prices to rise
    Thursday 18 August 2022
    Net Zero Series (4): Five practical steps to achieve net zero supply chain by Deloitte
    Thursday 18 August 2022
    IPC maker Getac sees strong order momentum for US government project