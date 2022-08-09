中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 9, 2022
    13:45
    mostly clear
    34°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Hua Hong to raise CNY18 billion from SSE listing
    Aug 8, 20:17
    IC design houses striving to clear inventory by end-2022
    Aug 8, 20:06
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Coretronic July shipments dropped quarterly

    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Corretronic shipped 2.817 million LED backlight units (BLUs) and 152,000 projectors and visual solution devices in July, respectively decreasing 11% and 37% on month, according to the company.

    July sales revenues of NT$1.654 billion (US$56.1 million) from LED BLUs slipped 11% on month and 22% on year. In terms of application of LED BLUs, LCD TVs and public information displays accounted for 22.5% of the sales revenues, LCD monitors for 18.3%, notebooks for 46.4%, tablets for 5.4%.

    July sales revenues of NT$2.203 billion from projectors and visual solution devices dipped 31% on month but soared 92% on year.

    Coretronic shipped 27.07 million LED BLUs in January-July, declining 14% on year, and the corresponding sales revenues of NT$14.328 billion grew 10% on year.

    In the same 7-month period, Coretronic shipped 843,000 projectors and visual solution devices for sales revenues of NT$12.015 billion, hiking 77% and 68% respectively on year.

    Coretronic expects August shipments for LED BLUs to slightly grow on month and those for projectors and visual solution devices to fall about 30% on month but greatly increase on year. Shipments for projectors and visual solution devices in the third quarter of 2022 are expected to grow over 10% quarterly.

    Coretronic posted consolidated revenues of NT$12.571 billion, gross margin of 20.26%, operating profit of NT$684.7 million, net profit of NT$810.6 million and net EPS of NT$2.07 for the second quarter of 2022, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$25.709 billion, gross margin of 17.74%, operating profit of NT$1.009 billion, net profit of NT$1.290 billion and net EPS of NT$3.30 for the first half of the year.

    Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.146 billion for July, decreasing 20.72% on month but increasing 3.13% on year.

    Categories
    Display components Displays + photonics IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    Coretronic shipments
    Companies
    Coretronic
    Related stories
    Jul 27
    Coretronic warns of difficult times ahead
    Jul 11
    Coretronic June shipments down for LED BLUs, up for projectors
    Jun 20
    Coretronic aims at net zero GHG emission in 2050
    Jun 13
    Coretronic expects 2022 shipments to rise 15-20% on year
    Apr 27
    Coretronic expects projector shipments to grow in 2Q22, LED BLUs to slip
    Mar 1
    Coretronic Reality develops AR solutions in line with metaverse
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    megawin make you win
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 8, 14:38
    Alltop, Hu Lane, China Fineblanking enter China EV supply chains
    Monday 8 August 2022
    US Senate renews EV tax credit while many models likely not eligible
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Samsung to start manufacturing semiconductor parts in Vietnam in 2023
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Darfon has order visibility till year-end 2022 for e-bike product lines