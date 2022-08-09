Coretronic July shipments dropped quarterly

Corretronic shipped 2.817 million LED backlight units (BLUs) and 152,000 projectors and visual solution devices in July, respectively decreasing 11% and 37% on month, according to the company.

July sales revenues of NT$1.654 billion (US$56.1 million) from LED BLUs slipped 11% on month and 22% on year. In terms of application of LED BLUs, LCD TVs and public information displays accounted for 22.5% of the sales revenues, LCD monitors for 18.3%, notebooks for 46.4%, tablets for 5.4%.

July sales revenues of NT$2.203 billion from projectors and visual solution devices dipped 31% on month but soared 92% on year.

Coretronic shipped 27.07 million LED BLUs in January-July, declining 14% on year, and the corresponding sales revenues of NT$14.328 billion grew 10% on year.

In the same 7-month period, Coretronic shipped 843,000 projectors and visual solution devices for sales revenues of NT$12.015 billion, hiking 77% and 68% respectively on year.

Coretronic expects August shipments for LED BLUs to slightly grow on month and those for projectors and visual solution devices to fall about 30% on month but greatly increase on year. Shipments for projectors and visual solution devices in the third quarter of 2022 are expected to grow over 10% quarterly.

Coretronic posted consolidated revenues of NT$12.571 billion, gross margin of 20.26%, operating profit of NT$684.7 million, net profit of NT$810.6 million and net EPS of NT$2.07 for the second quarter of 2022, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$25.709 billion, gross margin of 17.74%, operating profit of NT$1.009 billion, net profit of NT$1.290 billion and net EPS of NT$3.30 for the first half of the year.

Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.146 billion for July, decreasing 20.72% on month but increasing 3.13% on year.