US, Europe keen on promoting localized EV battery production

The US and European countries are aggressively proceeding with deployments in localized production of EV-use batteries while makers in China continue to accelerate capacity expansions and sustain leadership in the segment.

As batteries as core components account for 30-40% of EV production cost, and geopolitics will also have a great influence on the future development of the battery industry, the US and Europe are eager to set up local manufacturing capabilities and capacities, in their bids to curb China's dominance in the market.

The US has recently approved the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), highlighting more investments in domestic energy production. The act also clearly stipulates that the ratio of upstream battery materials sourced domestically should rise year by year, indicating the country's determination to boost local content rate for EV batteries.

Chinese battery makers have hit snags in their applications to set up manufacturing operations in the US amid growing tensions between both countries. But even Korean battery makers and American automakers have complained that the US requirements for localizing production of EV batteries are too rigid, industry sources said.

At the moment, 30% of the world's EVs are made in Europe, but only 10% of the batteries are made locally, with even smaller local supply ratios for upstream materials including nickel, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and manganese, the sources said.

A recent analysis by PwC stressed that European automakers must sharply increase their investments in lithium battery production, as the related core value chain has been dominated by Chinese makers.

According to a PwC assessment, Europe needs to invest about EUR74 billion in the battery sector by 2023, including EUR18 billion in manufacturing battery materials and EUR56 billion in producing batteries. Global battery production will continue to grow at a CAGR of 35% through that year, when the world's EV sales are expected to top 42 million units, with 19 million made in China and 12 million in Europe.

Supply chain sources said Europe started localized battery production earlier than the US, but it was still dominated by foreign manufacturers, especially those from China and Korea, in the initial stage. European makers are now gradually entering volume production, but their production scale and cost competitiveness remains to be improved. German automakers have jointly developed the "European Battery Passport" to track domestic battery data and carbon footprints, highlighting its status as the host country.

Chinese makers now supply up to 99% of LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries for EV applications, and many local suppliers of ternary cathode and precursor materials, including GEM, CNGR Advanced Materials, LB Group and SD Lomon, have since 2021 fast crossed into production of LFP battery materials to meet strong demand for EV and energy storage applications.

Chinese news media reported that China's LFP battery materials production capacity reached 890,000 tonnes in 2021 and is estimated to swell to three million tonnes by the end of 2022 before doubling to six million tonnes in the longer term. Materials suppliers have mostly established partnerships with leading battery makers including Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and BYD.