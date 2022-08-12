Ferrotec holds groundbreaking ceremony for new factory in Malaysia

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, a global supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, held the groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction of its new manufacturing facility at Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, facilitated by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) on August 9, 2022.

The new plant which will be undertaking electromechanical assembly and advanced material fabrication for semiconductor equipment is designed to meet customer needs while also expanding the group's business globally.

The plant is expected to kickstart its operation in 2023. With a total investment expected to exceed RM500 million and at a facility of more than 800,000 square feet, the project is anticipated to create approximately 250 high-value jobs for Malaysians.

As a tier 1 company supplying MNCs in the semiconductor industry, the company has committed to providing training to Malaysian employees at the factories in Japan and the United States.

In 2021, the machinery and equipment (M&E) industry received 48 approved projects worth RM1.67 billion (US$376 million) in investment from both foreign and domestic sources.

These projects are expected to generate 2,500 employment opportunities, with about 56% of employees in managerial, technical, and engineering-related skills. The specialized M&E for specific industries sub-sector is the largest contributor of investment for 2021, with 16 projects totaling RM592 million (US$133.18 million) approved.

Lim Bee Vian Deputy CEO of MIDA commented that despite facing competition from the low-cost production countries, Malaysian M&E companies continue to thrive in producing high-value-added products and integrated services, supporting the needs of the MNCs' in their effort to serve their customers better.

To continue transforming the industry, the Malaysian Government encourages investors to invest in state-of-the-art technologies that can support advanced manufacturing processes across supply chains.