中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 12, 2022
    15:53
    partly cloudy
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    AWS continues to assess investments in Taiwan
    7min ago
    Falling demand and US sanctions leave marks on SMIC's earnings report
    25min ago
    Sharp sees decreased 2Q22 revenues, operating profit
    50min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Ferrotec holds groundbreaking ceremony for new factory in Malaysia

    Annjil Chong, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: unsplash

    Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, a global supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, held the groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction of its new manufacturing facility at Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, facilitated by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) on August 9, 2022.

    The new plant which will be undertaking electromechanical assembly and advanced material fabrication for semiconductor equipment is designed to meet customer needs while also expanding the group's business globally.

    The plant is expected to kickstart its operation in 2023. With a total investment expected to exceed RM500 million and at a facility of more than 800,000 square feet, the project is anticipated to create approximately 250 high-value jobs for Malaysians.

    As a tier 1 company supplying MNCs in the semiconductor industry, the company has committed to providing training to Malaysian employees at the factories in Japan and the United States.

    In 2021, the machinery and equipment (M&E) industry received 48 approved projects worth RM1.67 billion (US$376 million) in investment from both foreign and domestic sources.

    These projects are expected to generate 2,500 employment opportunities, with about 56% of employees in managerial, technical, and engineering-related skills. The specialized M&E for specific industries sub-sector is the largest contributor of investment for 2021, with 16 projects totaling RM592 million (US$133.18 million) approved.

    Lim Bee Vian Deputy CEO of MIDA commented that despite facing competition from the low-cost production countries, Malaysian M&E companies continue to thrive in producing high-value-added products and integrated services, supporting the needs of the MNCs' in their effort to serve their customers better.

    To continue transforming the industry, the Malaysian Government encourages investors to invest in state-of-the-art technologies that can support advanced manufacturing processes across supply chains.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    Ferrotec Malaysia
    Related stories
    Jul 28
    Malaysia continues to expand its semiconductor space
    Jul 14
    Infineon, Bosch investment pouring into Malaysia semiconductor sector
    Related topic
    Asia
    Asia
    Biggest Semiconductor Companies
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 11, 13:39
    EVs among the 6 major growth drivers for India's L&T Tech Services
    Thursday 11 August 2022
    Foxconn reiterates target gross margin of 10% by 2025
    Thursday 11 August 2022
    SAIC Volkswagen sees June, July car sales in China hike on year
    Thursday 11 August 2022
    PCB makers to benefit from EVs