Foxconn eyeing Indonesia's future capital city, Nusantara

Indonesia's plan to move its capital from Jakarta to Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan is becoming more and more real.

During "Power Lunch," CNBC Indonesia's virtual talk show, the investment status in IKN (Indonesia's new capital city of Nusantara) was shared by Indonesia's minister of investment Bahlil Lahadalia, who noted Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) is among the investors.

Lahadalia announced that Foxconn had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) and a domestic private company to establish an electric vehicles (EV) industry in the country.

Still, Foxconn and Indonesia are in "the feasibility study" stage. Indonesia plans to have the groundbreaking ceremony by the end of this year.

Several countries have expressed interest in investing in IKN. More specifically, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates are among the countries who have shown interest, Lahadalia said.

"Some countries intend to invest US$20 million to IKN," Lahadalia added.

Further discussion will be taking place in September 2022.

Highlights of IKN (Indonesia's new capital city of Nusantara) Status New state capital 1. Name of new capital is Nusantara. 2. The name Nusantara was chosen because the term has been known for a long time and is iconic in the international world. Area coverage 1. Nusantara will be built in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, or PPU Kaltim. 2. The land area of ​​IKN consists of 56,180 hectares of the IKN Nusantara area and 199,962 hectares of development areas. Special government 1. In the new capital, a special regional government (Pemdasus) will be formed, known as the IKN Authority. 2. The government is at the provincial level. 3. The Archipelago IKN Authority carries out the functions and roles of special regional governments as regulated in the IKN Law, except those determined by laws and regulations as matters of

central government. Authority institutions 1. This is a ministry-level institution that organizes regional government specifically for IKN Nusantara. 2. The Archipelago IKN Authority has the right to stipulate regulations to administer the IKN Special Regional Government and/or carry out preparation, development, and relocation activities for the State Capital The head of the authority is appointed by the president 1. The Archipelago IKN Authority is led by the head of the Nusantara IKN Authority assisted by a deputy head of the authority. 2. The position is at the ministerial level who is appointed and dismissed directly by the president after consulting with the DPR. Transfer of ASN The IKN Law also regulates the transfer of state institutions to the new capital city along with the mobilization of the state civil apparatus (ASN). Funding scheme 1. The financing scheme for the relocation of the national capital is regulated in the IKN Law. 2. Relocating the capital city will at least cost up to IDR501 trillion.

Source: Voi, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022