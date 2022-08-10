Taiwan IT distributor Unitech Computer upbeat about demand in 2H22

Taiwan-based IT products distributor Unitech Computer has expressed optimism about demand in the second half of this year.

Unitech Computer believes that new business models will emerge in the post-pandemic era, with related changes to bring new business opportunities.

The company said that sales generated from channel operations currently account for 90% of its revenue, distributing agent products mainly for brand vendors such as Acer and Dell.

The other 10% of revenue is contributed by its subsidiary, Unitech, which is responsible for the R&D, manufacture, and sales of automatic data collection products.

The subsidiary's offerings include scanners, RFID solutions, rugged mobile computers, industrial PDAs, handheld terminal devices, and other software solutions.

Unitech Computer said it plans to reduce its holdings in the data collection product subsidiary, which plans to further expand its business scope by soliciting new investments from strategic investors.

Unitech Computer currently holds about a 40% stake in Unitech, which is among the top-10 rugged mobile computer providers worldwide, achieving a gross margin of over 32% annually.

Meanwhile, Unitech Computer has reported revenue of NT$11.543 billion (US$392.46 million) for the first half of 2022, with a net profit of NT$381 million.

Unitech's first-half 2022 revenue came to NT$1.135 billion, increasing 2.69% from a year earlier.