中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 16, 2022
    08:55
    partly cloudy
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    IC backend materials suppliers brace for power cut in Sichuan
    10h 58min ago
    Chenbro sees orders continue pulling in
    12h 26min ago
    Automotive lighting module maker EOI enjoys robust orders
    12h 30min ago
    Taiwan IC design service companies expect limited impact of new US export bans on China
    12h 40min ago
    Panel vendors gearing up for automotive display boom
    Aug 15, 19:53
    Power cuts in China's Sichuan to constrain output at local plants
    Aug 15, 19:49
    DFI expects sales growth through 4Q22
    Aug 15, 19:44
    Home Innovations

    Blutech wireless data management system aspires to be 'iPhone of traditional industry'

    Ines Lin, Taipei; Jack Wu, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Digital transformation is a difficult process, especially for traditional industries. Blutech, a Taiwan-based company in IIoT (industrial IoT), has developed a data management system to help these industries step into the new digital era.

    According to Blutech co-founder and marketing director Deral Chen, when their team inspected factories of traditional industries, they discovered that many still recorded their electric meter data by hand.

    Some makers who had huge plant sites with facilities located hundreds of meters of even a few kilometes from one another found themselves without a budget for wiring costs after purchasing digital electric meters, and ended up ging back to the manual way of recording data by hand, Chen said.

    The complicated environment of these factories and the long planning time for wiring construction make cost evaluation difficult. In addition, factories could not stop their production lines just to install the wiring for a new electric meter.

    Chen, who previously worked for hi-tech companies Powerchip Tech and NEC Taiwan, admitted that he did not realize how difficult digital transformation was for Taiwan's traditional industries until he visited their factories, where IT aplications may merely be the use of an excel spreadsheet.

    Photo: Blutech chairman Barry Lin (front), co-founder and marketing director Deral Chen (from right) and sales director Han Kuo Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Blutech chairman Barry Lin (front), co-founder and marketing director Deral Chen (right) and sales director Han Kuo (third from right)
    Phot: DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    "For us, this is a blue ocean market," Chen said. Seeing the difficulties of data collection for traditional industries, Blutech developed a WSDMS wireless transmission system, which combined their patented NeVerLoSs communication protocol with related software and hardware. It helps the client collect electricity and other sensor data via wireless instrumentation. The transmission distance can reach up to 10km in a straight line and around 2.5km in a location with obstacles.

    The WSDMS system contains a universal connector that can connect to sensors such as pressure and flow meters. It can monitor data such as electricity, volume and level of water waste, and indoor/outdoor air quality. This system has been introduced to the Far East chemical fiber factory, with nearly 300 smart electric meters installed in the past seven years. It has saved nearly NT$1 million in electricity fees annually, which converts to around a reduction of 209 tons in annual carbon emission. In addition, Blutech is a member of the Wistron Accelerator team. Recently, Wistron's company headquarters has also introduced the WSDMS system to monitor electricity for POC verification.

    Photo: The WSDMS system includes a smart electric meter. Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Blutech WSDMS system includes a smart electric meter.
    Photo: DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    By the end of 2022, Blutech can assist 15 major corporate clients to install the system. By 2023, that number could reach 100 clients. In Taiwan, there are about 25,000 major electricity consumers, and potential demand from the traditional manufacturing industries in Southeast Asia is also huge. "We want to be the traditional industry's iPhone," said Chen.

    According to Blutech sales director Han Kuo, after standardizing their products in the second half of 2021, they've been in contact with clients from the steel, textile, chemical gases, and food processing industries. With the goal of zero carbon emission by 2050, some clients have requested their suppliers to present progress reports in 2025 and 2030. Thus, reducing carbon emissions is no longer just a slogan or simply buying a renewable energy certificate (REC). It now affects orders and involves carbon taxes.

    Blutech chairman Barry Lin stated that corporations need to start collecting carbon emission data before they can create strategies and take additional steps, such as updating their equipment. Hand-written data is not only mistake-prone, but it is also not helpful for future audits and certification.

    Blutech profile

    Establishment

    2015

    Founders

    Deral Chen, Barry Lin

    Employees

    12

    Core Tech

    WSDMS wireless transmission system

    Target industry

    Traditional manufacturing in Taiwan and Southeast Asia

    Source: Blutech, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    Tags
    IIoT IoT iPhone management Smart applications startup wireless
    Related stories
    Jul 18
    Web3 promising for startups, says AppWorks chairman
    Jan 7, 2019
    Blutech iDemand IoT solution manages energy consumption
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    Supply Chain Summit
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 15, 13:40
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Premium Supply Chain Forum in Asia
    EV
    Aug 15, 12:39
    China poised to end acquisition tax exemption for new energy cars
    Monday 15 August 2022
    CATL to invest EUR7.34 billion to build battery plant in Hungary
    Monday 15 August 2022
    BYD to ship batteries to Tesla
    Monday 15 August 2022
    Net Zero Series (2): Carbon offsetting creates buying guilt or a path to reach net zero?