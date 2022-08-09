中文網
    Taipei
    Hua Hong to raise CNY18 billion from SSE listing
    Aug 8, 20:17
    IC design houses striving to clear inventory by end-2022
    Aug 8, 20:06
    EV Battery + Green energy

    SK IE Technology collaborates with Vingroup to supply EV battery material

    Annjil Chong, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei

    Credit: AFP

    SK IE Technology Co. (SKIET), a company under SK group and in the business of electronics materials, announced on August 5, 2022, that it has signed a deal with Vingroup to supply battery materials.

    Vin Energy Solution (VinES) has entered into an agreement with SKIET. Under this agreement, SKIET will supply battery separators to Vingroup's subsidiary without disclosing further details.

    Recently, VinES President Pham Thuy Linh and other executives visited SKIET headquarters in Seoul and its factory in Jeungpyeong, North Chungcheong Province. They discussed how to materialize the agreement on cooperation that was signed between the two companies, according to SKIET.

    Battery separators are a vital component of an electric vehicle battery. When a battery goes through the charging process, the liquids and solids inside will mix. This can cause an explosion if certain safety precautions are not taken - such as separating the liquid components and solids (such as graphite) with a battery separator.

    SK Group has been expanding its presence in the SEA market. This is evident from the fact that they opened their regional office there in 2018.

    In 2019, SK Group bought a 6.1% stake in Vingroup in order to explore business opportunities such as electric vehicles (EVs) and EV-related components.

