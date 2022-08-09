HTC reports lackluster sales for July

HTC saw its revenue decline 38.4% on month and 38.5% on year to NT$305 million (US$10.37 million) in July as its latest smartphone model, Desire 22 Pro, has failed to jack up sales since its launch in late June.

Accumulated 2022 sales through July totaled NT$2.417 billion, decreasing 16.6% from a year earlier.

Market observers expect sales of the Desire 22 Pro, which features rich VR applications, to pick up in the rest of the year as HTC plans to launch the model in Europe and Japan shortly to cash in on seasonal demand.

Meanwhile, HTC has continued to deepen its deployment in the metaverse sector and has launched cooperation projects in different vertical application fields.

HTC will cooperate with the producer of the popular Mandarin drama "Light and Night" to create a new season of content to broadcast on the Beatday metaverse platform.

In addition, its Vive Art team will work with the Triennale di Milano to launch a new VR work, according to company sources.

HTC has partnered with Japan-based creator social media platform Pixiv to introduce anime avatars to its metaverse users. The collaboration will provide high-quality amine characters for the HTC metaverse platform, the Viverse.