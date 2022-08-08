中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Aug 8, 2022
    23:01
    mostly clear
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    TSMC to see Apple orders generate over NT$500 billion in 2022
    2h 6min ago
    Wistron conservative about notebook shipments in 3Q22
    2h 12min ago
    Qisda to step up production in Vietnam
    2h 21min ago
    Cooling module makers growing presence in automotive electronics sector
    2h 24min ago
    GSEO, Calin Tech gearing up for AR/VR products
    2h 38min ago
    Hua Hong to raise CNY18 billion from SSE listing
    2h 44min ago
    HTC reports lackluster sales for July
    2h 54min ago
    IC design houses striving to clear inventory by end-2022
    2h 55min ago
    Home Asia

    SEA roundup: Consequences of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan felt in SEA

    Annjil Chong, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has heightened cross-strait tensions, but countries in Southeast Asia may also feel more geopolitical pressure from China.

    The semiconductor industry bears the brunt of renewed trade tensions

    Geopolitical tension between China and the US is escalating after Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. This is expected to trigger another round of trade sanctions between the two nations, said The Edge Market. The semiconductor-related industry is at risk of getting entangled in the growing geopolitical tension in Asia.

    Mixed views on semiconductor outlook

    As the global semiconductor industry nears three years of a super cycle, there are mixed views on the outlook of the industry, according to The Star. S&P Global Ratings views volatile macro movements, capacity additions, and inventory behavior as key swing factors for the foundry industry. At its worst, the coming cash crunch could be larger than usual. TA Research, in contrast, expects robust earnings growth in the semiconductor sector. As a result, it has upgraded its stance to "overweight."

    Chinese solar firms ramping up investment in SEA to evade US and European trade tensions

    Chinese solar firms have chosen to outsource more of their production to makers in other countries as they seek to circumvent US and European trade actions. Such countries include those is SEA, which has benefitted from lower taxes on imports of solar panels. Chinese firms have invested in Malaysia and Vietnam and these countries have become major exporters of photovoltaic products. They account for 10% and 5% of their trade surplus respectively since 2017, reported South China Morning Post.

    Tags
    China Indonesia Malaysia Nancy Pelosi Philippines SEA roundup Singapore Taiwan Thailand Vietnam
    Related stories
    Aug 1
    SEA roundup: FDI expanding in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam
    Jul 25
    SEA roundup: Investment in EV supply chain growing
    Jul 18
    SEA roundup: SGMW may increase production of EV components in Indonesia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Aug 8, 14:38
    Alltop, Hu Lane, China Fineblanking enter China EV supply chains
    Monday 8 August 2022
    US Senate renews EV tax credit while many models likely not eligible
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Samsung to start manufacturing semiconductor parts in Vietnam in 2023
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Darfon has order visibility till year-end 2022 for e-bike product lines