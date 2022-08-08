SEA roundup: Consequences of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan felt in SEA

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has heightened cross-strait tensions, but countries in Southeast Asia may also feel more geopolitical pressure from China.

The semiconductor industry bears the brunt of renewed trade tensions

Geopolitical tension between China and the US is escalating after Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. This is expected to trigger another round of trade sanctions between the two nations, said The Edge Market. The semiconductor-related industry is at risk of getting entangled in the growing geopolitical tension in Asia.

Mixed views on semiconductor outlook

As the global semiconductor industry nears three years of a super cycle, there are mixed views on the outlook of the industry, according to The Star. S&P Global Ratings views volatile macro movements, capacity additions, and inventory behavior as key swing factors for the foundry industry. At its worst, the coming cash crunch could be larger than usual. TA Research, in contrast, expects robust earnings growth in the semiconductor sector. As a result, it has upgraded its stance to "overweight."

Chinese solar firms ramping up investment in SEA to evade US and European trade tensions

Chinese solar firms have chosen to outsource more of their production to makers in other countries as they seek to circumvent US and European trade actions. Such countries include those is SEA, which has benefitted from lower taxes on imports of solar panels. Chinese firms have invested in Malaysia and Vietnam and these countries have become major exporters of photovoltaic products. They account for 10% and 5% of their trade surplus respectively since 2017, reported South China Morning Post.