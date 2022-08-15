SEA Roundup: Fortune 500 companies quietly choose their battlefields to grace

Last week, four Fortune 500 companies Apple, Foxconn, Tesla, and Samsung quietly chose their battlefields, endeavoring to win over SEA. Indonesia's Pertamina, a state-owned automaker, the oil, and gas company, is back on the 2022 Fortune Global 500 list.

Apple appoints the first-historically Vietnam country manager

Nguyen Thai Hai Van has been appointed as the first-ever country director of Apple Vietnam, VnExpress corroborates the claim. Vietnam is one of four emerging markets, including Brazil, India, and Indonesia that have contributed to the tech giant's success in 2Q22, Apple CEO Tim Cook said. iPhone brings in the largest revenues in Vietnam.

Tesla signs a US$5 billion deal with the nickel's largest source, Indonesia

Tesla has signed contracts worth US$5 billion to purchase nickel from two companies in Indonesia, according to Luhut Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister for investment and maritime affairs. The two companies are Zhejiang Huayou, a Chinese mining company that operates plants in Morowali, and CNGR Advanced Material, a Chinese battery maker. Indonesia is now the world's biggest source of nickel, with about 23.7% of the world's reserves, citing Fortune.

Foxconn eyeing Indonesia's future capital city, Nusantara

During "Power Lunch," CNBC Indonesia's virtual talk show, the investment status in IKN (Indonesia's new capital city of Nusantara) was shared by Indonesia's minister of investment Bahlil Lahadalia, who noted that Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) is among the investors. Still, Foxconn and Indonesia are in "the feasibility study" stage.

Samsung to start manufacturing semiconductor parts in Vietnam in 2023

Samsung Electronics has confirmed that it is preparing for the trial production of flip-chip ball grid array (FC-BGA) in Vietnam and plans to start mass production in July 2023 at its factory in Thai Nguyen province, northern Vietnam at a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi, according to Nikkei Asia.

Pertamina is now the only Indonesian company on the 2022 Fortune Global 500 list

The Fortune Global 500 list features 30 world oil and gas companies in the petroleum refining category. Pertamina was ranked 21st, which is above Japanese petroleum company Idemitsu, and Spanish multinational energy company Repsol. Pertamina is also the only company in this category led by a female CEO, Bloomberg reported.